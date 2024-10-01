Monday Night Football prediction, odds, line, time, spread: Titans vs. Dolphins picks from expert on 27-17 run

The Miami Dolphins (1-2) will host the Tennessee Titans (0-3) as a part of a Monday Evening Soccer doubleheader. Each groups are reeling and wish a win to get their season again on observe. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa was positioned on IR with a concussion and the Dolphins have misplaced two in a row, together with a 24-3 blowout loss to the Seahawks final week. On the opposite sideline, the Titans have misplaced three straight video games to start the season. In Week 3, the Inexperienced Bay Packers beat Tennessee 31-14. Miami shall be with out operating again Raheem Mostert, who’s inactive with a chest damage.

Kickoff from HardRock Stadium in Miami, FL., is ready for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 2.5-point favourite within the newest Titans vs. Dolphins odds from the SportsLine Consensus after the road opened at -6.5, whereas the over/underneath for whole factors scored is 37.5, down from an open of 47. Earlier than locking in any Dolphins vs. Titans picks, make sure that to take a look at the NFL predictions and betting recommendation from the SportsLine knowledgeable R.J. White, contemplating his mastery of picks involving Tennessee.

Titans vs. Dolphins unfold: Miami -2.5

Titans vs. Dolphins over/underneath: 37.5 factors

Titans vs. Dolphins cash line: Miami -149, Tennessee +126

MIA: Dolphins have hit the 1H Recreation Whole Over in 13 of their final 20 video games

TEN: Titans have hit the 4Q Recreation Whole Underneath in 11 of their final 17 video games

Why the Dolphins can cowl

The Dolphins have blazing velocity all around the area. Receiver Tyreek Hill is among the most explosive difference-makers within the NFL. The 30-year-old has recorded 1,700-plus yards in back-to-back seasons with the Dolphins. This season, Hill has 13 receptions for 194 yards and one rating.

Working again De'Von Achane has taken a step ahead as a contributor offensively. Achane has loads of velocity with the flexibility to take any contact the space. The Texas A&M product has 150 dashing yards, 17 receptions, 173 receiving yards and two whole scores. In Week 2 towards the Payments, Achane had 96 dashing yards and 69 receiving yards.

Why the Titans can cowl

Regardless of what the report reveals, the Titans have a powerful group of weapons on the offensive aspect. They introduced in operating again Tony Pollard this offseason and he has the velocity and wiggle to interrupt free. In his profession, the 27-year-old has 3,779 dashing yards, 1,385 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns. This season, he has compiled 158 dashing yards, 67 receiving yards and a rating.

The Titans additionally signed receiver Calvin Ridley to a profitable deal. Ridley can win on all three ranges on the sphere and has safe palms as a weapon. He is main the group in receiving yards (136) with eight grabs and a landing. Ridley has completed with 50-plus yards in two of the final three video games. In Week 2, the Alabama product had 4 catches for 77 yards and a landing.

