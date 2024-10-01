Monday Night Football prediction, odds, line, time, spread: Seahawks vs. Lions picks by expert on 25-11 roll

The Detroit Lions will attempt to snap a six-game collection shedding streak to the Seattle Seahawks after they meet in a Monday Evening Soccer showdown at Ford Subject in Detroit. Each groups are coming off wins after Seattle downed Miami, 24-3, and Detroit stopped Arizona, 20-13. The Seahawks (3-0), who’re off to their finest begin since 2020 after they went 5-0 out of the gate, are 5-5 on the street for the reason that begin of final season. The Lions (2-1), who want to win the NFC North for the second yr in a row, are 7-3 on their residence subject for the reason that starting of 2023. Detroit might be with out middle Jeff Ragnow, who’s inactive with a chest harm.

Kickoff from Ford Subject in Detroit is ready for 8:15 p.m. ET. Detroit is a four-point favourite within the newest Seahawks vs. Lions odds after the road opened at -6, whereas the over-under for whole factors scored is 47. Earlier than you make any Seahawks vs. Lions picks or predictions, be sure you take a look at what SportsLine NFL professional Josh Nagel has to say, contemplating his mastery of picks involving the Seahawks.

Nagel is a Reno-based analyst and radio host who has labored within the sports activities handicapping business for greater than 20 years. SportsLine’s assistant managing editor has coated the wagering business on a wide range of platforms, and has gained quite a few sports activities handicapping contests. As well as, Nagel has gone 25-11 on his final 36 picks involving the Seahawks, returning $1,345. Anybody who has adopted him is approach up.

Now, Nagel has zoned in on Seahawks vs. Lions. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine to see his picks. Listed here are the NFL odds and NFL betting traces on the unfold, cash line and over/below for Lions vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Lions unfold: Detroit -4

Seahawks vs. Lions over/below: 47 factors

Seahawks vs. Lions cash line: Seattle +178, Detroit -214

SEA: Seahawks have hit the first-quarter cash line in 5 of their final 11 away video games (+5.65 items)

DET: Lions have coated the unfold in 16 of their final 21 video games (+10.50 items)

Seahawks vs. Lions picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lions can cowl

Quarterback Jared Goff had two landing passes and a 113.6 score final week. He has 275-plus passing yards in 4 of his previous 5 video games at residence. Goff has 3,107 move yards (282.5 per recreation) in 11 profession common season video games in opposition to Seattle, together with 300 or extra passing yards in six video games. He might be searching for his third recreation in a row vs. Seattle with 300 or extra passing yards, three-plus TD passes and a 120-plus score.

Operating again Jahmyr Gibbs had 103 yards from scrimmage yards (83 dashing and 20 receiving) and his second profession receiving landing in final week’s win over the Cardinals. He might be searching for his third recreation in a row with 100-plus scrimmage yards. For the season, Gibbs has carried 40 instances for 207 yards (5.2 common) and one landing. He has two explosive performs of 20 or extra yards, together with a protracted of 24. See who to again at SportsLine.

Why the Seahawks can cowl

Eleven-year veteran quarterback Geno Smith continues to supply. In three video games this season, he has accomplished 77 of 103 passes (74.8%) for 787 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off 3 times, however has a score of 93.8. He has additionally rushed 11 instances for 36 yards, together with a protracted of 34 yards, and a rating. In final Sunday’s win over Miami, he accomplished 26 of 34 makes an attempt (76.5%) for 289 yards and one landing with two interceptions.

His favourite goal has been sixth-year veteran huge receiver DK Metcalf. He has caught 17 passes for 262 yards (15.4 common) and two touchdowns. He has three explosive performs of 20 yards or extra, together with a season-high 71 yarder. He has additionally registered 105 yards after the catch and has transformed seven first downs. Within the 23-20 extra time win over the New England Patriots in Week 2, he caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a rating. See who to again at SportsLine.

Learn how to make Seahawks vs. Lions picks

Nagel has analyzed Seahawks vs. Lions from each attainable angle, and whereas we will inform you he is leaning Over the purpose whole, he has additionally found a crucial X-factor that has him leaping throughout one facet of the unfold. Head to SportsLine to see what it’s, and discover out which crew to again.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Lions on MNF, and which crucial x-factor makes one facet of the unfold hit laborious? Go to SportsLine now to see which facet of the Lions vs. Seahawks unfold it’s good to leap on, all from the professional who returned greater than $1,300 to $100 gamers within the final 36 picks involving the Seahawks, and discover out.