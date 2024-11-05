Monday Night Football prediction, odds, line, spread: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks from NFL expert on 19-7 run

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs will put their unbeaten document on the road once they tackle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night time Soccer. Kansas Metropolis is coming off a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, whereas Tampa Bay dropped a 31-26 resolution to the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers (4-4), who’ve dropped two in a row and three of 4, are 2-1 on the street this season. The Buccaneers can be with out two of their huge offensive weapons, huge receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle). Kansas Metropolis continues to be with out some huge playmakers as nicely with receiver Hollywood Brown (shoulder), receiver Rashee Rice (knee) and operating again Isiah Pacheco (leg) all on injured reserve.

Kickoff from GEHA Subject at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas Metropolis, Mo., is about for 8:15 p.m. ET. After opening at -7.5, Kansas Metropolis is now a 9-point favourite within the newest Buccaneers vs. Chiefs odds through SportsLine Consensus, whereas the over/below for complete factors scored is 45.5. The Chiefs are -433 money-line favorites (threat $433 to win $100), whereas the Buccaneers are +337 underdogs (threat $100 to win $337).

Micah Roberts has labored within the Las Vegas sportsbook business for 20-plus years, together with a 13-year run as Station Casinos' ebook director.

Now, Roberts has locked in on Bucs vs. Chiefs and simply revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Listed below are a number of NFL odds and NFL betting strains for Chiefs vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs unfold: Kansas Metropolis -9

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs over/below: 45.5 factors

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs cash line: Kansas Metropolis -433, Tampa Bay +337

TB: Buccaneers have scored final in 9 of their final 12 video games (+6.35 models)

KC: Chiefs have hit the group complete below in six of their final eight residence video games (+3.55 models)

Why the Chiefs can cowl

Veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes has accomplished 154 of 225 passes (68.4%) for 1,651 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off 9 occasions and has a ranking of 84.9. He has additionally rushed for a rating. Mahomes is coming off a 262-yard and two-touchdown efficiency within the win over the Raiders.

His high goal is tight finish Travis Kelce. The 11-year veteran leads the group in receptions with 38 for 335 yards (8.8 common) and one landing. He has 4 explosive performs of 20 yards or extra, together with a protracted of 38. He has had 135 yards after the catch with 18 first-down conversions. Within the win at Las Vegas, he had 10 catches for 90 yards and one landing.

Why the Buccaneers can cowl

Seven-year veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield has accomplished 202 of 284 passes for two,189 yards and 21 touchdowns with 9 interceptions and a ranking of 104.9. He has additionally carried 29 occasions for 169 yards (5.8 common) and two touchdowns. Mayfield has thrown for 300 or extra yards 4 occasions this 12 months, together with in every of the final three video games. In final Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, he accomplished 37 of fifty passes (74%) for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off twice.

With Evans and Godwin (leg) on the shelf and receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) listed as questionable, tight finish Cade Otton might see his position expanded towards the Chiefs. In eight video games this season, he has 36 receptions for 344 yards (9.6 common) and three touchdowns. He has 4 explosive performs of 20 yards or extra, together with a protracted of 29. Otton had 9 receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in final Sunday's loss.

The way to make Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks

