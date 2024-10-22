Monday Night Football prediction, NFL odds, line: Chargers vs. Cardinals picks from L.A. expert on 32-15 run

The Los Angeles Chargers will attempt to win their second recreation in a row once they battle the Arizona Cardinals as a part of a Monday Night time Soccer doubleheader. Los Angeles is coming off a 23-16 win at Denver final week, whereas Arizona dropped a 34-13 resolution at Inexperienced Bay. The Chargers (3-2), who’re second within the AFC West, are 1-0 in opposition to NFC opponents this season. The Cardinals (2-4), who’re third within the NFC West, have misplaced three of their final 4 video games.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is about for 9 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a one-point favourite within the newest Chargers vs. Cardinals odds by way of SportsLine Consensus, whereas the over/beneath for complete factors scored is 44.

Chargers vs. Cardinals unfold: Los Angeles -1

Chargers vs. Cardinals over/beneath: 44 factors

Chargers vs. Cardinals cash line: Los Angeles -117, Arizona +102

LAC: Chargers have hit the third-quarter recreation complete beneath in 15 of their final 18 video games (+12.25 items)

ARI: Cardinals have hit the second-half cash line in six of their final eight video games (+7.10 items)

Why the Chargers can cowl

Quarterback Justin Herbert powers the Los Angeles offense. In 5 video games, he has accomplished 80 of 125 passes (64%) for 815 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has been intercepted simply as soon as, and has a 95.3 score. He has thrown no less than one landing go in every recreation this season, together with two in a 26-3 win at Carolina on Sept. 15. In final week’s victory at Denver, he accomplished 21 of 34 passes (61.8%) for 237 yards and one landing.

Working again J.Okay. Dobbins is the Chargers’ prime weapon within the operating recreation. He leads the workforce with 81 carries for 438 yards (5.4 common) and three touchdowns. He has 4 explosive performs of 20 yards or extra, together with an extended of 61 yards. He has rushed for 100 or extra yards in two video games, together with a season-high 135 yards on 10 carries and one landing in a 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8. See who to again at SportsLine.

Why the Cardinals can cowl

Quarterback Kyler Murray is off to a strong begin to the season. In six video games, he has accomplished 116 of 170 passes (68.2%) for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions and a 98.8 score. He’s additionally the Cardinals’ second-leading rusher, carrying 30 instances for 261 yards (8.7 common) and one landing. He has had 4 explosive performs of 20 or extra yards, together with an extended of fifty yards.

Working again James Conner powers the dashing assault. He has carried 90 instances for 403 yards (4.5 common) and three touchdowns. He has three explosive performs, together with an extended of twenty-two yards, and has transformed 28 first downs. Conner has rushed for 100 or extra yards twice this season, together with 21 carries for 122 yards and one landing in a 41-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15. See who to again at SportsLine.

