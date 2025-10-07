Monday Night Football: How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game tonight, start time, streaming and more

This week’s Monday Night Football game will be a test to see whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs can continue their winning streak. The Chiefs have won their last two matchups and head into Week 5 with a 2-2 record, but tonight they might be missing receiver Xavier Worthy, whose shoulder and ankle issues have earned him questionable status. The Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars at at EverBank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight. The Jaguars are now 3-1 under head coach Liam Coen’s leadership this season, a stark contrast to their 0-4 record at the same time last year.

You’ll have quite a few options when it comes to streaming Monday’s game: you can catch ABC and ESPN on platforms like DirecTV and Fubo, stream the game through NFL+, or you can check it out on the new ESPN unlimited app, which combines all of ESPN’s networks in one place. Here’s what you need to know to tune into Monday Night Football this week when the Chiefs play the Jaguars.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars:

Date: Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channels: ABC and ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, ESPN unlimited, NFL+ and more

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game time:

The Chiefs vs. Jaguars game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT this Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game channel:

The Week 5 game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars will air on ABC and ESPN.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game without cable:

You can tune in to ABC and ESPN through your cable provider, or on streaming platforms like DirecTV, Fubo and more. You can also stream the game on the ESPN App with ESPN unlimited, or with NFL+ (via phone or tablet only).

ESPN’s revamped streaming platform offers thousands of exclusive live events, original studio shows and acclaimed series that air across ESPN’s suite of 7 linear channels, as well as exclusive content on ESPN+, ABC on ESPN, SEC+, ACCNX and some content from NFL Network and NFL RedZone. The new tier costs $29.99/month or $299.99/year. Also of note, for its first year in existence, ESPN unlimited includes “bundle” access to Disney+ and Hulu at no extra cost! And for an extra $10/month, you can bundle ESPN unlimited with NFL+ Premium, which includes full access to NFL Network and NFL Redzone, plus out-of-market NFL games on mobile. $29.99/month at ESPN

DirecTV Stream is currently offering its Choice tier (typically $108+/month with fees) for just $72.98 (after fees) for your first month. DirecTV Stream’s Choice tier gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, plus ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty more local Regional Sports Networks. (If you want to avoid paying the RSN fees, the Entertainment Tier has plenty of channels you can catch NFL games on, too.) Whichever package you choose, you’ll get unlimited Cloud DVR storage and access to ESPN+’s new streaming tier, ESPN unlimited. The best part is, currently, you can try all this out free for 5 days. So if you’re interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for football season, but aren’t ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. $73 for your first month at DirecTV

A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and preseason NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. $6.99/month at NFL

NFL Week 5 schedule:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns: 9:30 a.m. (NFL Net, NFL+)

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1:00 p.m.(CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m.(CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m.(CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. L.A. Chargers: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

How to watch NFL games in 2025:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you’re looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna) or finding a live TV streaming service that carries the correct RSN (Regional Sports Network). If you want to watch out-of-market games, a $7 monthly subscription to NFL+ will let you watch every out-of-market local and primetime game in the season on your phone — but only a select few regular-season games on your TV. You could also spring for the uber-expensive NFL Sunday Ticket package to get every out-of-market Sunday game of the season.

When it comes to nationally broadcast games, NFL games typically air across ESPN, NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC and NFL Network. Thursday Night Football games stream exclusively on Prime Video, select football games will stream exclusively on Peacock, games on CBS will stream live on Paramount+, and Monday Night Football games will air on ESPN or ABC and stream on the newly revamped ESPN+ this season. That’s six channels and four streaming platforms to keep up with this season — and that’s not counting your local RSN’s for in-market games and an NFL+ or NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for out-of-market games. Plus, Netflix is once again hosting at least two Christmas Day matches, so add that subscription into the mix. And we can’t forget about Fox One, Fox’s first streaming service, a place where you can also stream games airing on FOX (if you don’t already have access to it).

Confused? You’re not alone. Here’s a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out during the 2025 NFL season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team’s games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV.

Fubo’s new skinny sports bundle, Fubo Sports, includes local broadcast stations owned-and-operated by ABC, CBS and FOX, plus additional affiliates in select markets, as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network, ION, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel. It also includes free access to ESPN’s new ESPN+ unlimited plan. Fubo subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR storage too. The new Fubo Sports tier will be available starting September 2. You can get $10 off your first month, which brings the cost to $45.99; after that, it goes up to $55.99/month. This new Fubo package has you covered for most nationally broadcast or in-market NFL games, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can check it out for a few days of the 2025 NFL season and decide if it’s right for you this year. Pros Free trial available

Unlimited cloud DVR storage

Free ESPN unlimited $45.99 for your first month at Fubo

YouTube TV gets you nearly every channel you’ll need for the 2025 NFL season, including Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS, ESPN and NFL Network. Plus, YouTube is once again the home of NFL Sunday Ticket! The Sunday Ticket package, while pricey on its own (currently $276/season for new subscribers), gets you ALL the Sunday out-of-market games (160+ games per season). You can also break the payment for this package down into $34.50/month for 8 months, or add NFL RedZone to that package, which brings the total to $39.75/month or $318 for the season. If you choose to bundle Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV, which gets you all the primetime games and every out-of-market Sunday game, the monthly cost for new users will start at $84.49 for the first three months, then shoot up to $117.50/month. You can try YouTube TV (but not Sunday Ticket!) free for 10 days. One thing to note: YouTube TV livestreams have a tendency to run on a slight delay, which isn’t great if you’re trying to keep up with the game live down to the exact second. This is a fantastic package for a football superfan, but you’ll still need access to Prime Video, Peacock, ESPN+ and Netflix for those streaming exclusive games. Pros Offers NFL Sunday Ticket bundle

Offers almost every channel you need for NFL games Cons High cost

Locked into YouTube TV Base Plan with the Sunday Ticket bundle

Known for broadcast delays $84.49/mo for your first 3 months at YouTube

DirecTV Stream is currently offering its Choice tier (typically $108+/month with fees) for just $72.98 (after fees) for your first month. DirecTV Stream’s Choice tier gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, plus ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty more local Regional Sports Networks. (If you want to avoid paying the RSN fees, the Entertainment Tier has plenty of channels you can catch NFL games on, too.) Whichever package you choose, you’ll get unlimited Cloud DVR storage and access to ESPN+’s new streaming tier, ESPN unlimited. The best part is, currently, you can try all this out free for 5 days. So if you’re interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for football season, but aren’t ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. Pros Full package free trial available

Many local RSNs included

free ESPN unlimited

Unlimited Cloud DVR Cons Cost

Regional Sports Network fee $73 for your first month at DirecTV

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2025 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. Pros You probably already have access to Prime Video Cons Only Thursday Night Football games $15 at Amazon

Content from NFL Network and NFL RedZone

Bundle option with NFL+ Cons Only ESPN games available with the base service $29.99/month at ESPN

Every way to watch NFL games this season:

To recap, here are all the ways you can watch NFL games in 2025.

