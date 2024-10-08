Monday Night Football highlights: Chiefs defeat Saints 26-13

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs dispatched the New Orleans Saints with relative ease Monday night time, cruising to a 26-13 win to cap Week 5.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards, whereas Xavier Worthy and Kareem Hunt added touchdowns on the bottom. Tight finish Travis Kelce and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had massive video games for the Chiefs, catching 9 passes for 70 yards and 7 passes for 130 yards, respectively. They supplied much-needed help for the Chiefs’ passing sport, which is down star wideout Rashee Rice, who was injured final week.
Derek Carr struggled for the Saints. He was picked off on the staff’s opening drive and threw for under 165 yards. He left the sport within the fourth quarter with an indirect harm and didn’t return for New Orleans’s remaining possession.
Kansas Metropolis dominated this sport greater than the rating would point out. The Chiefs doubled the Saints in first downs, greater than doubled them in whole yards and almost doubled them in time of possession.
New Orleans’ protection was stout within the purple zone, which stored the rating shut. Kansas Metropolis scored touchdowns on solely two of its six purple zone journeys. Mahomes additionally threw a purple zone interception, whereas Harrison Butker missed considered one of his 5 field-goal makes an attempt.
Although it wasn’t fairly, the Chiefs remained undefeated and at the moment are 5-0. Kansas Metropolis has a bye subsequent week earlier than a Tremendous Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20.
The Saints are 2-3 after their third straight loss. They may play NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers subsequent week.
Chiefs win 26-13
This sport was not as shut because the rating would point out.
The Chiefs gained somewhat simply, dominating on offense and controlling possession for a lot of the night time. If not for some purple zone foibles, Kansas Metropolis would have gained by an outsized margin.
The Chiefs at the moment are 5-0.
The Saints at the moment are 2-3, dropping their third straight. Their consideration will now flip to quarterback Derek Carr, who left the sport within the fourth with an indirect harm.
Wait, who’s Jake Haener?
The Saints are at present using with Jake Haener at quarterback after an indirect harm to Derek Carr.
Haener was New Orleans’s fourth-round choose within the 2023 NFL Draft. He didn’t seem in any video games final season after he was suspended for the primary six weeks of the season for failing a drug take a look at for a performance-enhancing substance.
Getting into tonight, Haener had tried just one go within the NFL. He was in faculty for 5 years — two with the Washington Huskies, and three with the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Chiefs add yet another area purpose
After a drive that took over six minutes off the clock, the Chiefs hit their fourth area purpose of the night time to present themselves a 26-13 lead.
The Saints will return on offense with Jake Haener at quarterback, as Derek Carr nonetheless hasn’t returned from the locker room along with his indirect harm.
Derek Carr heading to locker room
After the Saints final offensive play, Derek Carr bought up holding his again. After a short keep within the blue medical tent, he went again to the locker room.
ESPN broadcasters stated it was an indirect harm and his return was questionable.
Saints flip ball over on downs
Trailing 23-13, the Saints went for it on 4th-and-8, however couldn’t convert. Their drive ends after solely six performs and 29 yards.
Kansas Metropolis will take over by itself 41 with beneath 10 minutes to go.
Chiefs come proper again with a landing of their very own
It took solely 5 performs for the Chiefs to go 68 yards and bump their lead again as much as 10.
Travis Kelce took a direct snap and handed the ball to Xavier Worthy from three yards out for the rating.
It’s solely Kansas Metropolis’s second landing in six purple zone journeys tonight, but it surely provides the Chiefs a 23-13 lead.
Landing, Saints!
The Saints waste no time in profiting from a Patrick Mahomes turnover.
Derek Carr led an eight-play, 65-yard drive culminating in a Foster Moreau landing go from six yards out. The Saints missed the additional level, so the rating is 16-13 Chiefs.
Finish of third: Chiefs 16, Saints 7
The Saints are driving with an opportunity to chop into the Kansas Metropolis lead on the finish of the third quarter.
New Orleans is hanging round because of its protection, which has held the Chiefs to just one landing in 5 purple zone journeys. Kansas Metropolis additionally has a missed area purpose, and on its final drive, Patrick Mahomes was picked off ultimately zone.
Can the Saints lastly capitalize?
Saints choose off Patrick Mahomes ultimately zone!
What an enormous play!
The Chiefs seemed like they have been about so as to add to their 16-7 lead, however off a deflection, Khalen Saunders picked off Patrick Mahomes ultimately zone and ran it again out to the New Orleans 35-yard line.
Big play for the Saints protection, which retains arising with stops within the purple zone.
Saunders’s brother Kameron, by the best way, is a backup dancer for none apart from Taylor Swift. He shared a stage with Swift and Travis Kelce throughout an Eras Tour present in London.
Derek Carr sacked; Saints punt once more
New Orleans virtually had an enormous first down in Chiefs territory, however an unlawful shift penalty on Chris Olave wiped it out. On the following play, Derek Carr was sacked, and New Orleans punted once more.
The Chiefs take over with a 16-7 lead. The Saints protection should discover a technique to get one other cease.
Chiefs miss area purpose after controversial non-call
The Chiefs tried a 51-yard area purpose after selecting up 38 yards in 9 performs however missed.
On third down, Patrick Mahomes tried to search out Xavier Worthy streaking down the appropriate sideline, however the go fell incomplete. Each Troy Aikman and ESPN’s guidelines analyst felt go interference ought to have been referred to as on the Saints, however there was no flag.
New Orleans now takes over trailing 16-7. However can the Saints maintain any offense?
Third quarter is underway …
… And the Chiefs began on their very own 29. Their first play was a four-yard run by Kareem Hunt.
Saints maintain Chiefs to a 3rd area purpose; it’s halftime
On one hand, it’s unhealthy the Saints allowed one other rating earlier than halftime.
On the opposite, the Chiefs solely rating three after one other purple zone stand by New Orleans. Kansas Metropolis has just one landing in 4 purple zone journeys tonight, however that’s nonetheless adequate for a 16-7 lead headed into the break.
The Chiefs will obtain to begin the second half.
Saints go three-and-out once more
Terrible drive for the Saints, who acquire no yards in three performs (in solely 20 seconds!) and can punt.
Now Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could have one other probability to attain earlier than halftime, already sporting a 13-7 lead.
Chiefs hit one other area purpose
Although they bought a primary down after dealing with a 2nd-and-34, the Chiefs couldn’t convert a Third-and-14 after Patrick Mahomes was sacked on second down.
Harrison Butker hit a 34-yard area purpose to present Kansas Metropolis a 13-7 lead.
The Saints could have one minute and 32 seconds, however no timeouts, to reply earlier than halftime.
Travis Kelce lateral!
The Chiefs have a primary down after beforehand dealing with a 2nd-and-34.
On third down, Travis Kelce pitched the ball to Samaje Perine for a 22-yard acquire to arrange the brief fourth-down conversion.
Kansas Metropolis continues to be driving.
Saints lastly on the board!
Derek Carr hit Rashid Shaheed streaking down the center of the sector, and the Saints have a landing!
Carr lofted an ideal go to Shaheed for the 43-yard rating.
New Orleans now trails 10-7.
Chiefs up 10-0 after area purpose
A Chiefs drive stalls contained in the 10-yard line they usually settled for a 26-yard area purpose.
Patrick Mahomes did all he may to transform on third down — together with a spin transfer after scrambling outdoors and again into the pocket. However he couldn’t discover an open receiver.
Let’s see if the Saints can get happening offense.
Finish of first: Chiefs 7, Saints 0
Fifteen minutes are achieved and the Chiefs are up by seven.
Kareem Hunt has a dashing landing, and Travis Kelce has 4 catches for 35 yards.
Derek Carr has an interception and the Saints have two three-and-outs.
Kansas Metropolis could have the ball in New Orleans territory to begin the second.
One other fast punt for the Saints
Listed here are the Saints drives to date: Interception. Punt. Punt.
New Orleans went three-and-out once more this time. A false begin moved them again, and Derek Carr couldn’t discover Rashid Shaheed deep on third down.
The Chiefs nonetheless lead 7-0.
Chiefs punting proper again
The Chiefs comply with up a Saints three-and-out with considered one of their very own.
A Jawaan Taylor false begin set the drive again, and Patrick Mahomes couldn’t make an correct throw whereas beneath strain on Third-and-12. New Orleans takes over trailing 7-0.
Saints can’t reply landing
New Orleans goes three-and-out after the Chiefs landing. The Saints may solely handle 5 yards in three performs earlier than punting.
Kansas Metropolis takes over with a 7-0 lead.
Sizzling begin for Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce had three catches for 31 yards on Kansas Metropolis’s opening drive.
After a gradual begin within the first three weeks of the season, Kelce is coming alive. He had seven catches in Week 4, and he’s on tempo for a lot of extra tonight.
The Chiefs want his manufacturing with Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice each out.
Derek Carr picked off, and the Chiefs rating quickly after
Thrilling begin to this sport!
Saints QB Derek Carr was picked off after a baffling try at a throwaway on their first drive.
And the Chiefs responded by instantly placing up a landing. Travis Kelce had a number of receptions on the short drive, which resulted in a Kareem Hunt landing run.
Taylor Swift has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, pop famous person Taylor Swift, has arrived in Kansas Metropolis for tonight’s MNF sport. It’s her first sport for the reason that Chiefs’ house win in opposition to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 15.
Chiefs profitable regardless of middle-tier offense
Patrick Mahomes and Co. are 4-0 on the season however all 4 wins have come by seven or fewer factors. It is truly the Chiefs’ protection, not sometimes high-powered offense, protecting them in video games.
Kansas Metropolis’s offensive numbers are center of the pack. It ranks fifteenth in factors per sport (23), fifteenth in yards per sport (328.3), thirteenth in factors per play (0.385) and sixteenth in yards per play (5.5).
Mahomes has but to throw for 300 yards in a sport this 12 months and has a 89.7 QBR — nineteenth within the NFL.
Travis Kelce coming off first massive sport of season
Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce had a much-needed breakout sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Chargers final Sunday, aiding his staff in a 17-10 win.
Kelce, 35, had 5 catches for 74 yards within the first half alone. These 74 yards eclipsed the 69 yards he had amassed throughout the first three video games of the season mixed. He completed with 89 yards on seven receptions.
Getting into final Sunday, Kelce hadn’t caught greater than 4 passes or completed with greater than 34 yards in any sport this season.
Alvin Kamara has returned to type in 2024
Kamara, a Professional Bowler from 2017-2021, has seemed like his outdated self to date this season. He is averaging 90.5 yards a sport and has 5 scores on the bottom. Kamara has additionally confirmed to be a passing-catching menace with 174 yards receiving and a landing.
The 29-year-old might be the distinction in opposition to the Chiefs on Monday night time.
Story of two halves for Saints
The New Orleans Saints bought out to a blistering begin, scoring 47 factors in opposition to the Panthers in Week 1 after which 44 factors in opposition to the Cowboys in Week 2. Since then, nevertheless, that manufacturing has dropped mightily.
In back-to-back losses, New Orleans scored 15 and 26, respectively. Quarterback Derek Carr has additionally come right down to earth with one whole landing and two interceptions over that point interval.
Which staff will we see in opposition to a Chiefs protection surrendering 227.8 passing yards a contest?
Chiefs aiming for one more scorching begin
The Chiefs wish to begin 5-0 for fifth time in franchise historical past and the fourth time beneath head coach Andy Reid. It will be the primary time since 2018, the primary season with Patrick Mahomes as beginning quarterback.
That stated, they have not seemed dominant. All 4 wins throughout the 4-0 begin have come by seven factors or fewer.
No Pacheco, now no Rice
Already with out the staff’s main rusher in operating again Isiah Pacheco (fibula), the Chiefs will likely be with out main receiver Rashee Rice, who suffered a knee harm in Week 4. Rice continues to be present process an analysis to see the extent of the harm and a timetable for a attainable return.
“We’ve bought a great group of fellows there that we are able to make the most of,” Andy Reid informed reporters this week, “and we usually unfold the ball round and that’s what we’ll proceed to try to do.”