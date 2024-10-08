Monday Night Football highlights: Chiefs defeat Saints 26-13

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs dispatched the New Orleans Saints with relative ease Monday night time, cruising to a 26-13 win to cap Week 5.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards, whereas Xavier Worthy and Kareem Hunt added touchdowns on the bottom. Tight finish Travis Kelce and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had massive video games for the Chiefs, catching 9 passes for 70 yards and 7 passes for 130 yards, respectively. They supplied much-needed help for the Chiefs’ passing sport, which is down star wideout Rashee Rice, who was injured final week.

Derek Carr struggled for the Saints. He was picked off on the staff’s opening drive and threw for under 165 yards. He left the sport within the fourth quarter with an indirect harm and didn’t return for New Orleans’s remaining possession.

Kansas Metropolis dominated this sport greater than the rating would point out. The Chiefs doubled the Saints in first downs, greater than doubled them in whole yards and almost doubled them in time of possession.

New Orleans’ protection was stout within the purple zone, which stored the rating shut. Kansas Metropolis scored touchdowns on solely two of its six purple zone journeys. Mahomes additionally threw a purple zone interception, whereas Harrison Butker missed considered one of his 5 field-goal makes an attempt.

Although it wasn’t fairly, the Chiefs remained undefeated and at the moment are 5-0. Kansas Metropolis has a bye subsequent week earlier than a Tremendous Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20.

The Saints are 2-3 after their third straight loss. They may play NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers subsequent week.