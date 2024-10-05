Mondaire Jones weighs in for first time on NY Rep. Mike Lawler’s blackface controversy – NBC New York

For the primary time for the reason that blackface controversy for New York Congressman Mike Lawler surfaced, his Democratic opponent within the upcoming election provided his ideas on the matter.

“Mike Lawler knew precisely what he was doing,” mentioned Mondaire Jones, a former U.S. Consultant locked in a decent race within the state’s seventeenth district within the Hudson Valley towards Lawler, a Republican.

Lawler initially issued an apology on Thursday, describing himself as a lifelong Jackson superfan who was trying to pay homage to the pop star.

“When trying to mimic Michael’s legendary dance strikes at a school Halloween occasion eighteen years in the past, the ugly apply of black face was the furthest factor from my thoughts. Let me be clear, this isn’t that,” he mentioned, including that the costume was supposed as “a real homage to considered one of my childhood idols.”

“I’m a pupil of historical past and for anybody who takes offense to the photograph, I’m sorry,” Lawler mentioned Thursday. “All you are able to do is dwell and be taught, and I admire everybody’s grace alongside the way in which.”

On Friday, Lawler expanded upon his apology, telling NBC New York “Clearly, in hindsight I actually acknowledge how folks would painting that and be offended by it, so actually I apologize.”

The congressman didn’t deny that he darkened his face for a fancy dress wherein he dressed because the singer for a 2006 Halloween occasion, when he was 20 years previous.

“After I was a sophomore in faculty, we had a Halloween dance occasion and I dressed up as my musical idol, Michael Jackson. [I] had the crimson leather-based jacket and took a good friend’s bronzer and utilized some make-up and, you understand, partook in a dance contest,” he informed Information 4.

Lawler, a first-term Republican who received workplace in 2022 and has since develop into a mainstay on cable information reveals, has been a well-documented Jackson devotee for a lot of his life. He mentioned he has a wall of his heroes in his Washington D.C. workplace, which incorporates an Andy Warhol portray of Michael Jackson.

“The intent was by no means to demean or malign black Individuals however to pay homage to the best entertainer of all time,” Lawler mentioned. “I want this didn’t occur however you understand, hindsight is 20-20. Yeah, I wouldn’t do it, however I can’t change what occurred 18 years in the past.”

Final 12 months, The Day by day Beast reported on Lawler’s Jackson obsession. A biography of the pop icon, “Michael Jackson: The Magic, The Insanity, The Entire Story” informed of how Lawler, at age 18, flew from New York to California to attend Jackson’s legal trial after the musician was charged with molesting a toddler. Within the biographer’s account, Lawler was “so disgusted” with a few of the testimony “that he couldn’t assist however mutter one thing derogatory underneath his breath” and was thrown out of the courtroom.

Jones, who’s Black, didn’t look like shopping for Lawler’s apology or rationalization for why he did it.

“He knew it was mistaken, and is just upset as a result of he acquired caught doing it and never as a result of he truly engaged in offensive conduct,” Jones informed NBC New York, in his first feedback on the controversy.

The 2 candidates will face off in 4 debates earlier than Election Day, throughout which the controversy may be anticipated to be entrance and middle.

Blackface minstrelsy took maintain in New York Metropolis within the 1830s and have become standard amongst post-Civil Struggle whites, although it was thought to be offensive to Black folks from the start of its use.

A number of politicians and celebrities have been criticized for sporting blackface.

Anthony Izaguirre of The Related Press contributed to this report.