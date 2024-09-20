Monaco 2 Barcelona 1: A comedy of errors, Yamal stars in front of Jordan, unlucky Pedri

A calamitous begin — from Barcelona’s goalkeeper, one in all their midfielders and the referee — created an eventful encounter on the Stade Louis II on Thursday as one of many biggest American sportsmen watched on.

Eric Garcia was despatched off early on, regardless of initially receiving a yellow card having introduced down Takumi Minamino following a hospital cross from Marc-Andre ter Stegen. A crimson card was ultimately confirmed (regardless of the referee Allard Lindhout at first displaying a yellow) and Garcia walked.

Monaco swiftly took the lead earlier than 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, in entrance of NBA legend Michael Jordan, who watched on from the stands, introduced 10-man Barca stage and have become the second-youngest goalscorer within the Champions League.

Nonetheless, taking part in with 10 males took its toll on Barcelona, and Monaco secured the three factors when 18-year-old George Ilenikhena scored the winner to turn out to be Monaco’s youngest Champions League goalscorer, breaking a file set by Kylian Mbappe.

Right here, Thom Harris and Laia Cervelló Herrero break down the motion.



Michael Jordan was in attendance (Miguel Medina/AFP through Getty Pictures)

A comedy of errors: Ter Stegen, Garcia — and the referee

It’s troublesome to not really feel for Garcia. Following a stellar season on mortgage at Girona, the 23-year-old returned to Barcelona in the summertime, the place it has by no means fairly clicked.

He was given an surprising alternative tonight — stepping right into a defensive midfield function to permit Marc Casado to step ahead within the absence of Dani Olmo — but it surely was one fraught with danger. Monaco led the best way for top turnovers in Ligue 1 final season, not afraid to push excessive and apply strain when the opposition tried to play out from the again, they usually instantly recognized an out-of-position centre-back on the base of Barcelona’s midfield as an space to pounce.

Garcia was not helped by his goalkeeper Ter Stegen, whose indecision meant that the straightforward cross to both Pau Cubarsi or Inigo Martinez was closed down. Minamino caught to Garcia like glue within the opening moments and darted ahead as quickly as he sensed the hesitation on Ter Stegen’s thoughts.

Garcia positions himself to let the cross roll throughout his physique and into midfield, shielding the ball from Minamino on his again, however the ball lacks tempo and permits the previous Liverpool man to nip in forward.

Desperately attempting to get better, a tangle of legs and a subsequent journey denied a transparent goalscoring alternative.

Initially, the referee raised the yellow card. Earlier than later revealing a crimson. There have been no complaints from Garcia, aside from these certainly to be geared toward his keeper.

At 9 minutes and 26 seconds, it grew to become the earliest dismissal in Barcelona’s Champions League historical past, simply 5 months after Ronald Araujo was despatched off after 29 minutes in opposition to Paris Saint-Germain for the same tangle of legs.

It left Barcelona uncovered for an alarming spell within the quick aftermath, as Monaco discovered actual pleasure attacking Alejandro Balde’s flank with further help from rampant full-back Wilfried Singo, capable of double up on that facet with the person benefit.

Garcia simply can’t appear to flee the highlight; after a leap ahead final season, this was one other unlucky step again.

Thom Harris

Is Yamal Barca’s talisman at 17?

The moments are merely coming too thick and quick for Yamal for this to simply be a flash within the pan. Barcelona’s 17-year-old winger is a real game-breaker, and this was one other contest that he nearly tilted on its head.

Issues had been trying shakey after the early crimson, as Monaco threw males ahead and trapped Barcelona in their very own defensive third. Simply weathering the storm would have been a constructive, however a floated cross excessive from Casado to present Yamal a run at his full-back was all that was required to get again into the sport.

The subtleties of the objective confirmed expertise effectively past his age: a sudden change of tempo to carry off a back-tracking defender, permitting him to latch immediately onto the bouncing ball, in addition to a fast chop again inside to place Mohammed Salisu on the again foot, and the crisp end again throughout objective and into the underside nook.

Already his fourth objective this season, on high of 4 assists, he’s making fairly the behavior of stepping up. Extra typically, Yamal’s assurance in possession gave Barcelona a dependable outlet to flee strain, holding the width down the right-hand facet, at all times obtainable for the raking swap of play.

As his passes-received map beneath illustrates, Flick’s facet weren’t afraid to make use of that cross, already putting a lot belief in his capability to deliver the ball down, drift inside, and create hazard with out the necessity for an excessive amount of help.

The statistics again up Yamal’s affect to this point this season, not solely the participant with probably the most touches within the opposition half in La Liga but additionally with probably the most ball-recoveries and tackles within the remaining third. Though not Barcelona’s night time, this was one other recreation that illustrated not solely the potential, the power that’s already there.

Thom Harris

No luck for Pedri

The crimson card for Garcia didn’t solely frustrate the centre-back, who has had a tough time getting minutes, but additionally Pedri.

The midfielder appears to have absolutely recovered from the assorted accidents he has suffered in latest seasons and has discovered his greatest type able nearer to the penalty space.

One of many doubts earlier than the sport was how Hansi Flick was going to make up for the absence of Dani Olmo. The pinnacle coach determined to line up with two gamers nearer to the bottom of the field: Garcia and Casado.

This would go away extra freedom for Pedri, on the left flank, to get ahead and make extra forays into the opposition field. Nonetheless, with Garcia’s sending off, Pedri needed to transfer again a bit of extra, leaving Raphinha as a link-up participant.

Due to a really unlucky scenario — not of his making — Pedri was unable to play within the place by which he shines probably the most. Nonetheless, he was nonetheless intense in urgent and recovering balls.

Laia Cervelló Herrero

What did Hansi Flick say?

Speaking to CBS Sports after the match, Flick mentioned: “I advised them to maintain their heads up, we tried to get a end result with one participant much less. We got here again to 1-1, we defended with a number of ardour. However you may see they’ve a number of velocity, Monaco, they usually deserved the win.

“An important factor now’s to get better as a result of we have now two days to get our vitality again earlier than Sunday once we play Villarreal, which shall be a troublesome match.

“We now have seven matches to go. We misplaced however I’m constructive about this as a result of as we speak I noticed a number of good issues from the group but additionally conditions the place we are able to do higher.

When requested about Yamal, Flick mentioned: “Lamine is a incredible participant, the objective he scored was nice and he gave us confidence again. However we even have to guard these gamers in La Liga and the Champions League.”

What subsequent for Barcelona?

Sunday, September 22: Villarreal (A), Competitors, 17:30 (GMT), 12:30 (ET)

Beneficial studying

(Prime picture: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP through Getty Pictures)