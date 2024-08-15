Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Announce Breakup

In information we undoubtedly weren’t anticipating as we speak, Molly-Mae Hague, 25, and Tommy Fury, 25, have formally cut up.

Molly-Mae shared the devastating information on Instagram earlier as we speak (August 14) through her Instagram Story.

In a press release posted on a clean black display screen, Molly wrote the next: “By no means in one million years did I ever assume I might have to put in writing this. After 5 years of being collectively I by no means imagined our story would finish, particularly not this fashion. I’m extraordinarily upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an finish.”

“I’ll ceaselessly be thankful for crucial factor to me now and at all times, my stunning daughter. With out us there can be no her, she is going to at all times be my precedence. I wish to thanks all for the love you could have proven us over the past 5 years. You may have all been part of our journey and I really feel it’s proper to share this with you all,” she added earlier than ending with, “While I try to navigate the approaching days and weeks please kindly respect my privateness over this tough time. I will be again when it feels proper. Molly-Mae x.”

See the complete assertion right here:

To this point, Tommy hasn’t commented on the breakup. Molly and Tommy met on Love Island season 5 in 2019 and made all of it the way in which to the ultimate, however missed out on the win to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Tommy and Molly share a daughter Bambi, who was born early final yr. And in July of final yr, Tommy proposed to Molly in a surprising clifftop ceremony.

A couple of weeks in the past, Molly answered fan questions on her relationship with Tommy on Instagram and revealed they had been hoping to get married in 2025, having beforehand revealed they wouldn’t get married this yr as her sister Zoe was getting married.

She was additionally quizzed about whether or not the pair would have a second child, to which she answered, “Child no2? Not any time quickly, marriage ceremony first!”

Right here’s hoping they’re each doing okay following this breakup.