Mohegan Sun to hold Taylor Swift tribute celebration – NBC Connecticut

Mohegan Solar is planning a celebration of Taylor Swift and it’s going to incorporate a Southeastern Connecticut-based tribute band, meals vans, themed cocktails, a friendship bracelet station and extra.

“Are You Prepared For It? A Musical Tribute Occasion” is occurring on Saturday, Sept. 28 on the Solar Patio.

Mohegan Solar stated the “Solar Patio at Mohegan Solar will remodel into an enchanted wonderland for a particular Taylor Swift celebration like no different.”

There may also be a themed picture prop station.

The musical tribute occasion is open to company of all ages and wristbands will likely be offered for company who’re 21 years outdated and up.

Doorways open at 5 p.m. and the present begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale by way of ticketmaster.com.

Mohegan Solar stated seating is offered by the hearth pits on a first-come, first-served foundation.