Mohegan Sun Arena Named Casino Arena Of The Year At The ACM Industry Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Nation Music (ACM) introduced the winners of the ACM Trade and Studio Recording Awards for the 59th ACM Awards by way of video bulletins with Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Vince Gill, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Tigirlilly Gold, Keith City and extra. All winners and Particular Awards will probably be honored in the course of the seventeenth Annual ACM Honors on Wednesday (August 21) on the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

Trade award winners for 2024 embrace Mohegan Solar Area in Uncasville, CT. One of many nation’s hottest venues has gained three main nationwide awards for 2024 from NEWSWEEK, Pollstar and simply picked up the glory of On line casino Area of the Yr from the ACM Trade Awards.

Tom Cantone, President of Mohegan Sports activities & Leisure, has constructed an leisure dynasty, accumulating over 20 nationwide awards throughout his tenure at Mohegan Solar. That is one more feather within the cap for Cantone’s Corridor of Fame leisure profession.

Upon listening to of the most recent honor, Cantone said, “While you put folks first, nice issues occur. These recognitions by no means get previous if you assemble a high quality group of people that outline what an completed workforce appears like. Full credit score to them and this complete leisure program.”

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium was chosen because the ACM Theater of the Yr and Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, OK, was named On line casino Theater of the Yr. On the identical time, Purple Rocks in Colorado earned the accolade for Out of doors Theater of the Yr for 2024. Ed Heat was introduced because the ACM’s Don Romeo Expertise Purchaser of the Yr, and AEG’s Adam Weiser was named Promoter of the Yr.

INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS:

• CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER: Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

• CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA: Mohegan Solar Area – Uncasville, CT

• FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR: Tortuga Music Competition – Fort Lauderdale, FL

• FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR: San Antonio Inventory Present & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

• CLUB OF THE YEAR: Joe’s Reside – Rosemont, IL

• THEATER OF THE YEAR: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

• OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR: Purple Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

• ARENA OF THE YEAR: Bridgestone Area – Nashville, TN

• DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR: Ed Heat

• PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Adam Weiser – AEG

STUDIO RECORDING AWARD WINNERS:

• BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jimmie Lee Sloas

• DRUMMER OF THE YEAR: Jerry Roe

• ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Charlie Worsham

• ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rob McNelley

• PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: (TIE) Jim “Moose” Brown & David Dorn

• SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paul Franklin

• AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Jim Cooley

• PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Dann Huff





