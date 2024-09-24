Mogul and Bodyguard Raped Woman in 2001

Sean Combs, the embattled music mogul who stays in jail whereas he awaits trial on federal intercourse trafficking and racketeering costs, has been sued for allegedly drugging and raping a girl in 2001.

Thalia Graves, in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in New York federal courtroom, says she was sexually assaulted by Combs and his bodyguard at Dangerous Boy Data’ New York studio after she was given a drink that precipitated her to briefly lose consciousness. She awoke “sure and restrained” as they “proceeded to brutally sexually abuse and violate” her, the criticism alleges.

Combs’ deepening authorized hassle culminated final week with a three-count indictment accusing him of directing an enormous prison enterprise by which he assaulted and trafficked girls with assistance from his enterprise empire from not less than 2008. Prosecutors accused him of participating in a “pervasive sample of abuse” that concerned coercing girls to take part in highly-orchestrated sexual encounters with male intercourse staff, who have been allegedly flown in throughout state traces and internationally. His bail was denied after he pled responsible to the costs resulting from issues he posed a security danger and will flee the nation.

In response to the criticism, Graves was lured to Dangerous Boy Data’ studio by Combs, who advised her that he wished to debate her boyfriend’s efficiency points on the firm. She was picked up by Joseph Sherman, Combs’ bodyguard on the time.

On the Manhattan studio, Graves was handed a drink, which made her really feel “lightheaded, dizzy and bodily weak,” the lawsuit claims.

When she regained consciousness, Graves was “bare, and her palms have been tied behind her again with what felt like a plastic grocery bag,” the criticism says. In response, Sherman “lifted her up from the sofa and forcefully slammed her face down on what was apparently a pool desk. Shortly thereafter, Combs entered the room bare” and proceeded to anally penetrate her,” the lawsuit alleges.

Graves was subsequently raped, based on the criticism. Gloria Allred, her lawyer, stated that the incident was recorded and made obtainable on the market.

Combs had a “sample and observe of non-consensually recording girls participating in sexual acts and making these movies obtainable to the general public, together with by promoting tapes as pornography,” states the criticism. In a textual content message to Graves, a Dangerous Boy artist corroborated that Sherman “use[d] to promote porn of him doing this to chix” and that Sherman “did that to quite a lot of girls,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit seems to be not less than the tenth introduced towards Combs after singer Cassie Ventura, who was as soon as signed to his label, sued him in a lawsuit that sparked a federal investigation into intercourse trafficking and racketeering. A number of of the accusers have superior allegations claiming that staff and administrators at a number of of his companies, together with Dangerous Boy president Harve Pierre, have been conscious of and facilitated alleged intercourse crimes.

For many years, Graves remained silent and didn’t report the incident to legislation enforcement out of worry that Combs and his associates would “use their energy to spoil her life, as they’d repeatedly, explicitly threatened to do,” Graves alleges.

The sexual assault declare, which is greater than a decade outdated, was introduced beneath New York Metropolis’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act, a statute that enables accusers to file civil complaints involving such claims after the statute of limitations has run out.

With denial of bail, Combs is staying at Metropolitan Detention Middle in Brooklyn, which is understood for squalid and harmful circumstances.

“I’m glad he’s locked up, however that’s a short lived feeling of aid,” Graves stated at a press convention saying the submitting of the lawsuit.