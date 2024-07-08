Mog Coin Price Prediction: MOG Tops Biggest Meme Coin Losers With 16% Plunge As Traders Say This Pepe 2.0 Is Among The Best Crypto Presales To Buy Now

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Mog Coin value has slumped 16% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.000001363 as of seven a.m. EST on a 4% drop in buying and selling quantity to $36 million.

The plunge made MOG the most important loser among the many largest 100 tokens by market capitalization, in line with CoinMarkeCap.

Mog Coin Value Faces Resistance Regardless of Sturdy Rally

The MOG Coin value signifies a rebounding from the resistance stage at $0.000002063, forming a double prime sample that merchants typically see as a sign for bearish reversal strikes.

Nonetheless, the bulls have established a powerful assist zone at $0.0000008109, permitting them to regroup and launch a rally. This rally has created upward momentum, pushing the value again towards the present resistance stage.

MOGUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

The MOG value remains to be buying and selling above the 50 and 200 easy shifting averages (SMAs), confirming its bullish momentum so long as the 50 SMA stays robust. Moreover, the shifting common crossover at $0.0000006186 additional helps the potential for upward motion, affirming the general constructive development.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) exhibits a bearish development, falling from the 70 overbought zone towards the 50 midline. If the midline stays robust, the RSI may rapidly rebound again to the 70 overbought area. Nonetheless, if the bears proceed to push the downtrend, the RSI may drop to the 30 oversold stage.

Moreover, the MACD signifies a downtrend from beneath the impartial stage, with the blue common line crossing above the orange sign line, signaling robust shopping for strain for MOG. The histogram bars have additionally turned inexperienced and are positioned above the impartial line, reinforcing the general bullish sentiment.

Mog Coin Value Might Decline To The Neckline Help

MOG Coinprice bulls could get an opportunity to drive the value up on the 50 SMA, which acts as quick assist. In such a situation, bulls could intention for a brand new peak above the resistance stage. In the event that they sustain their momentum, they might drive the value to $0.000002590 within the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, bears may take benefit and push the value beneath the 50 SMA to the neckline assist at $0.0000008109. An extra downturn may see the value fall, forcing the bulls to retreat to the below-neckline assist zone.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Presale Blasts Previous $2.1 Million

In the meantime, as merchants await beneficial entry positions for the Mog Coin value, the brand new meme coin Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) continues to draw extra consumers by way of its presale, which has blasted previous $2.1 million in funds raised.

$2M raised in report time! 🎉💸 Pepe’s blockchain is on hearth. Thanks for the unimaginable assist! Prepare for much more thrilling developments 🐸🚀 pic.twitter.com/yQcveiQO1X — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 2, 2024

The venture distinguishes itself from different meme cash with its native Layer 2 community, providing unparalleled velocity, scalability, and far decrease charges. The platform goals to attain transaction speeds 100 occasions sooner than most meme cash on Ethereum.

Apart from its improved transaction capabilities, Pepe Unchained’s Layer 2 chain will even embrace its personal explorer.

Who’s prepared for the subsequent stage of Pepe’s journey? 🚀 A brand new dimension of Pepe has been unlocked! Be part of Pepe’s Layer 2 now and expertise the longer term. 🐸🧠 pic.twitter.com/8NGeDIdXUg — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 26, 2024

Past its speculative enchantment, the crew behind Pepe Unchained rewards early consumers generously. Individuals within the present presale should buy the meme coin and benefit from an attractive staking alternative with a 2,017% Annual Proportion Yield.

Crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says Pepe Unchained could possibly be the subsequent 10x PEPE by-product.

PEPU tokens are presently priced at $0.0082267. traders can buy quickly as a result of a value improve is coming in a fraction greater than a day.

Purchase PEPU tokens right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card.

