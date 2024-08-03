Mog Coin Price Prediction: MOG Soars 15%, But Investors Shift To This AI Meme Coin ICO With Only 1 Day Left

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Mog Coin value surged over 15% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.000002099 as of 11:45 p.m. EST.

This soar within the MOG value was sufficient to erase the crypto’s weekly loss. Consequently, the altcoin is up by simply greater than 1% over the previous 7 days.

The Mog Coin Worth Tries To Break Above A Bullish Channel

4-hour chart for MOG/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

An ascending channel has shaped on MOG’s 4-hour chart after the Mog Coin value printed a sequence of upper highs and better lows over the previous 48 hours. Now, the meme coin is trying to interrupt out above the worth channel, which may result in MOG flipping the $0.000002122 resistance degree into assist.

Ought to the Mog Coin value shut a 4-hour candle above $0.000002122 throughout the subsequent 8 hours, the crypto may have the technical basis wanted to rise to $0.000002357 by means of the course of the next buying and selling day. Nonetheless, a rejection from the $0.000002122 mark may invalidate the bullish thesis.

In a extra bearish state of affairs, MOG may stand the danger of dropping the assist of the $0.000001907 value level. If sellers then proceed to exert stress on the Mog Coin value, the meme coin may find yourself falling to as little as $0.000001662 within the quick time period.

Technicals Counsel The Mog Coin Worth Would possibly Preserve Rising

Technical indicators on MOG’s 4-hour chart counsel the crypto’s value may hold climbing within the subsequent 12 hours. Each the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Power Index (RSI) indicators are displaying bullish indicators.

RSI readings have been on the rise over the previous couple of hours, and have climbed from 53 to 65 to sign bullish energy. What’s extra, the RSI line is presently positively sloped, which could point out that patrons are rising stronger.

All through the previous 24 hours, the MACD line has additionally remained above the MACD Sign line. Merchants often determine this particular orientation of the 2 technical indicators as an indication {that a} crypto is in a constructive short-term pattern. Though the hole between the MACD and MACD Sign line narrowed not too long ago, the most recent surge in MOG’s value elevated the margin once more.

