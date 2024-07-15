Mog Coin Price Prediction: MOG Pumps 11% As Experts Say This Parabolic Presale Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Mog Coin value soared 11% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.000001679 as of 02:59 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that fell 8%

For MOG, the surge is unsurprising on condition that cat-themed tokens usually are likely to rally together with the Bitcoin value.

Individuals hold fading the obvious play: $MOG. I gave it to you at 8M

I gave it to you at 180M

I gave it to you at 450M Simply keep in mind this when it will get to the billions. https://t.co/X9KHUyzQxh pic.twitter.com/1hDQiZDN9r — Greeny 🇦🇺 (@greeny_eth) July 10, 2024

With this, merchants anticipate extra positive factors for the Mog Coin value over the approaching days, doubtlessly sufficient to reclaim current highs.

Eyes on $MOG over the approaching days. Really feel like this one can revert again to the highs fast if it could reclaim this H2 OB cluster pic.twitter.com/qNAzENaYtV — Tareeq (@Tareeq_23) July 9, 2024

The token can also be outperforming its friends within the meme coin area, with sector titans like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) posting single-digit positive factors.

Mog Coin Value Prediction

The Mog Coin value motion boasts three inexperienced candlesticks over the past three days, which has seen MOG break above the Fibonacci Golden Zone. The chances favor the upside, with technical indicators supporting this thesis.

First, the nodes of the quantity profile present bullish sentiment available in the market. That is accentuated by the place of the Relative Power Index (RSI) above the imply stage of fifty. In the identical manner, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) teases with a pending purchase sign.

This can be executed as soon as the shifting common crosses above its sign line (orange band).

Merchants heeding to the potential purchase sign would invigorate the uptrend, flipping the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement stage right into a assist above $0.000001892.

In a extremely bullish case, the uptrend may extrapolate for the cat-themed token to tag the height of the market vary at $0.000002268.

GeckoTerminal: MOG/USD 1-day chart

Converse Case

On the opposite facet, if revenue reserving commences, the following vendor momentum may see the Mog Coin value appropriate. Whereas a candlestick shut beneath the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement stage of $0.000001659 would plunge the Mog Coin value again into the Fibonacci Golden Zone, solely a steady candlestick shut beneath the essential Fibonacci retracement stage of 61.8% at $0.000001283 would invalidate the bullish thesis.

A decrease low relative to the underside of the June 18 candlestick shut at $0.000000687 would signify a change in market construction. This might provoke panic promoting, sending the Mog Coin value additional south. Based mostly on the Fibonacci retracement indicator, key ranges to observe can be the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement stage of $0.000001015 or worse, the $0.000000674 dip.

In the meantime, with the MOG bulls pushing to maintain the uptrend, the WienerAI (WAI) presale has blasted previous the $7.2 million mark. YouTuber Jon Buying and selling says WAI is the highest AI crypto meme coin in 2024.

Promising Various To Mog Coin

WAI is the native cryptocurrency behind the WienerAI ecosystem, which faucets into two of the most popular themes in crypto: meme cash and AI.

One key cause behind its success is the deliberate launch of an AI buying and selling bot. This characteristic will assist token holders through its predictive expertise and a user-friendly interface with recommendation on when to purchase and promote crypto.

Full velocity forward with WienerAI! 🌭🚀 Harness the facility of AI for good, environment friendly buying and selling. Make each commerce a successful one! 💪🤖 pic.twitter.com/LEtVQoTNEP — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 1, 2024

Token holders can ask WienerAI to search out the subsequent commerce and it’ll conduct a complete market evaluation that can assist you win extra usually.

Let WienerAI be your information for all of your buying and selling wants 🌭🤖 Commerce good, commerce straightforward with our AI-powered assistant! 🚀💰 pic.twitter.com/16xfxTnn3W — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 24, 2024

WAI token holders can even earn passively by way of the platform’s staking possibility, which gives an annual proportion yield (APY) of 155%.

Every WAI token is presently promoting for under $0.00073. Purchase now if you’re interested in the mission as a result of the value will rise in lower than 21 hours. You should utilize ETH, USDT, or your bankcard to make the acquisition.

Purchase WienerAI tokens right here.

