‘Moana 2’ Scores Record First-Day Advance Ticket Sales

Robust winds are benefiting Moana 2 because it sails into shore.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios tentpole set information Monday when it comes to first-day advance ticket gross sales, in accordance with on-line retailer Fandango.

It offered extra tickets than every other 2024 animated movie, together with fellow Disney/Pixar summer time 2024 blockbuster Inside Out 2. It’s additionally the fourth-best displaying of the yr for any film behind Deadpool & Wolverine, Depraved and Dune: Half 2. (It’s no surprise why field workplace observers have bequeathed the sequel with its personal particular moniker: “Moanapocalpyse.”)

The occasion pic hits theaters Nov. 27, the Wednesday earlier than Thanksgiving, and 5 days after Paramount’s Gladiator II and Common’s Depraved open in North America. Theater house owners are relying on the trio of extremely anticipated tentpoles to shore up ticket gross sales after a tricky begin to the third quarter.

David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller directed the animated function, which reunites voice stars Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. The story follows Moana as she embarks on an surprising journey in long-lost waters after receiving a name from her ancestors. Johnson reprises his function as demigod Maui.

As a testomony to Moana’s enduring recognition, the unique movie, which got here out in 2016 and grossed north of $687 million globally, was probably the most streamed film throughout all platforms in 2023, per Nielsen.

Moana 2 was initially developed as a tv sequence earlier than being reworked as a theatrical sequel. That includes new songs from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Moana 2 counts Christina Chen and Yvett Merino as producers.

A trailer for the film launched in late Might was seen by 178 million individuals in its first 24 hours, greater than every other trailer for a movie within the historical past of Disney’s animated empire, which is made up of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar. (Moana is from Disney Animation.)

Disney and Johnson are additionally behind the live-action Moana remake from director Thomas Kail that’s set to open in theaters on July 10, 2026.