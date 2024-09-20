MMC First Process signs contract with Nova Sea; AZTI develops AI to identify fish schools

SeafoodSource is intently following seafood processing and gear innovation by compiling an everyday round-up of updates from the sector.

– Fosnavåg, Norway-based seafood-processing, -handling, and -cooling gear supplier MMC First Course of has signed a cope with Nova Sea on a land-based holding pen resolution for fish.

MMC First Course of will design and ship a holding tank system to permit Nova Sea to carry its fish on land slightly than within the sea, permitting Nova Sea to maintain its salmon in optimum water high quality, temperature, and oxygen circumstances.

“Our programs make stress-free unloading of the tanks doable and that’s the key to reaching the prime quality that our prospects demand,” MMC First Course of CSO Dealing with Frank Edvard Vike mentioned. “We’ve been working with Nova Sea for a while on a tailored system, which is predicated on their necessities and environmental issues. One of these collaboration additionally contributes to our personal additional improvement as a provider of such programs.”

The mission consists of six holding tanks, which is able to every have a capability of two,600 cubic meters of water. MMC First Course of mentioned the system may have a complete biomass capability of two,050 metric tons of salmon.

“From our viewpoint, this can be a large funding in new know-how and with MMC First Course of’s expertise of comparable options we’re in secure arms,” Nova Sea Mission Supervisor Espen Gleinsvåg mentioned.

– AZTI, a science and know-how middle, has developed a brand new AI mannequin that it mentioned will determine fish faculties to a excessive diploma of accuracy.

AZTI mentioned its group has constructed an computerized classification mannequin that may determine the principle pelagic species within the Bay of Biscay – corresponding to anchovies, sardines, and Atlantic mackerel – based mostly on their education conduct. Utilizing acoustic echosounders and an AI mannequin, the know-how can determine the totally different species, which it mentioned will assist fishers goal the right species at sea and likewise improve surveys carried out by scientists.

“Automating species identification not solely reduces information processing instances for scientific surveys but in addition supplies new alternatives to review the education behaviour and develop new applied sciences for growing the effectivity and sustainability of the fishing trade,” Aitor Lekanda, a marine scientist doing his doctorate with AZTI.

– Garware Technical Fibers mentioned its passive sea lice prevention resolution has been adopted by eight salmon manufacturing facilities in Chile.

Garware developed a “skirt” surrounding fish pens that permits water to enter however prevents sea lice from penetrating the barrier. Corporations have been trialling the know-how, and in line with Garware, its know-how is seeing wider adoption in Chile.

“In Chile there are two facilities working with our Skirt in Cermaq, 5 in Mowi and one in Salmones Austral, backed by the optimistic outcomes obtained nationally and internationally, corresponding to in Cermaq Canada, for instance, the place they’ve facilities outfitted with this know-how,” Garware Technical Fibres Americas Supervisor Gopakumar Menon mentioned.

Their operational outcomes will likely be out there inside six months to a 12 months, which Garware mentioned will assist it confirm how efficient its skirts are in decreasing sea lice and serving to corporations keep away from different costlier options.

“The usage of skirts is a non-pharmacological software, a part of an built-in well being technique to cut back sea lice infestations, decreasing the necessity for chemical remedies, which is a contribution that probably delays the era of resistance, by serving to to cut back its frequency,” Garware Techical Fibers Chile Enterprise Affiliate Marcos Jofré mentioned.

In line with Jofré, the Garware skirt has roughly the identical price as a single bathtub therapy, however lasts for 2 full rising cycles.

– Meals Animal Initiative (FAI), an aquaculture welfare analysis and improvement firm, has partnered with HydroNeo to combine the 2 firm’s shrimp welfare applied sciences.

Bangkok, Tailand-based HydroNeo has created a digital farm administration software for cell phones that can be utilized to observe water high quality on shrimp farms in real-time. Its Web of Issues-backed system additionally supplies its shrimp-farming shoppers with entry to third-party merchandise with the aim of accelerating their productiveness and profitability.

FAI, in the meantime, has created a shrimp welfare evaluation framework, which it mentioned may help enhance the efficiency of shrimp farms.

“HydroNeo’s cellular farm administration software was developed to assist shrimp farmers, particularly small-scale operators in Asia, to observe essential manufacturing elements corresponding to water high quality extra simply,” HyrdoNeo Founder and CEO Fabian Reusch mentioned. “Including FAI’s shrimp welfare know-how to our present free Sensible Farm administration app was a logical subsequent step. By enhancing shrimp welfare on farms, we’re not solely serving to farmers develop happier animals, however they’ll be more healthy and carry out higher too. In addition to assembly the evolving expectations of shoppers concerning welfare practices when rearing shrimp, we’re additionally enhancing total farm efficiency.”

– New Bedford, Massachusetts, U.S.A.-based Crimson’s Greatest is increasing its presence in New Bedford.

SouthCoastTODAY reported the corporate acquired a seafood processing plant on 11 Hassey Road in New Bedford for USD 2.5 million (EUR 2.2 million) and has since been refitting the power with USD 300,000 (EUR 268,000) in renovations.

The transfer will add to its present processing capability. Crimson’s Greatest was based in 2008, and has since expanded to 4 totally different processing amenities which course of, pack, and ship merchandise nationwide.

– Aquabyte has launched a brand new biomass measurement and welfare scoring know-how for smolt manufacturing.

In line with the Laksevåg, Norway-headquartered firm, its new camera-based system can measure and rating the welfare of smolt as small as 50 grams. The cameras accumulate pictures and use machine studying and newly developed algorithms to investigate every smolt.

Monitoring smolt introduced a brand new problem for the corporate, in line with Aquabyte Senior Knowledge Scientist Mochi Liu.

“Monitoring smolt is totally different from monitoring fish in pens. The fish are smaller, the fish density within the tank is greater, and the behaviour of the fish is totally different,” Liu mentioned. “The algorithms used for weight measurement and welfare scoring have to be particularly developed for these circumstances.”

In line with Liu, Aquabyte’s system has a self-cleaning know-how to reduce upkeep, and has been tailored to make use of in smolt amenities to allow farmers to investigate smolt well being while not having to deal with the fish.

“It’s implausible that prospects can now monitor fish from the beginning of the smolt part. For farmers, it’s essential to know the scale and high quality of the fish they obtain to allow them to make the correct selections on the pen from day one, Aquabyte Perception Supervisor Kristin Aase mentioned.