MLB trade deadline tracker: Every major move as Yankees land Jazz Chisholm, Eric Fedde, Tommy Edman dealt

Main League Baseball’s commerce season is underway and may solely warmth up as we strategy Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline. We’re maintaining observe of all the newest rumors right here and there may be loads of buzz with contenders just like the Yankees, Phillies and Dodgers looking for extra assist for the stretch run.

Whereas the highest names available on the market, together with White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr., stay out there, groups have already been busy. Rays postseason hero Randy Arozarena went west to the Mariners, the Phillies and Orioles swapped outfielder Austin Hays and reliever Seranthony Dominguez, the Yankees added the electrical Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Cubs picked up Isaac Paredes. Will the Tigers transfer ace Tarik Skubal? Will the Giants half methods with Blake Snell? We’re about discover out. Right here is R.J. Anderson’s listing of the highest 30 gamers who may very well be traded.

Under you may comply with together with all of the strikes main as much as the 6 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

2024 MLB commerce deadline tracker

July 29

July 28

July 27

July 26

July 25