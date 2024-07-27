MLB Star Freddie Freeman’s Family Guide: Meet His Wife and 3 Kids

MLB star Freddie Freeman shares three sons together with his spouse, Chelsea Freeman.

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman turned a dad in September 2016 when he and Chelsea welcomed son Charlie. Practically 5 years later, Freddie and Chelsea, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed two sons six weeks aside, one by way of surrogate. Brandon got here first in December 2020 adopted by Maximus in February 2021.

The couple determined to make use of a surrogate after struggling to conceive a second child. They had been already properly into the surrogacy course of when Chelsea unexpectedly turned pregnant.

“Not one thing we had been anticipating in any respect, however it’s all the things you need and extra,” Freddie instructed USA Right now in March 2021 of getting two sons again to again. “It’s simply such a loopy state of affairs, actually, to attempt to wrap your thoughts round it, however if you’re in it, and each boys are right here, it’s like the very best factor that ever occurred. It’s going to be an extended couple of years, however it’s going to be superior when it’s all mentioned and performed. We’re having a blast. They’re nice infants.”

Maintain scrolling to satisfy Freddie’s household: