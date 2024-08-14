MLB roundup: Yankees’ Juan Soto belts three homers | The Mighty 790 KFGO

Juan Soto launched three house runs and drove in 4 runs and Nestor Cortes pitched seven shutout innings to carry the visiting New York Yankees previous the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Tuesday.

Soto delivered his sixth multi-home run sport of the season and first three-homer sport of his profession. He smacked a two-run blast within the third inning and solo photographs within the fifth and seventh as New York took a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles atop the American League East.

Chicago rookie right-hander Jonathan Cannon (2-6) surrendered Soto’s first two lengthy balls, and he permitted three runs and 5 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Fraser Ellard yielded the third homer.

Cortes (6-10) restricted the White Sox to 3 hits and no walks whereas putting out 9. Chicago fell to 2-21 for the reason that All-Star break.

Braves 4, Giants 3 (10 innings)

Travis d’Arnaud labored his extra-innings magic once more, singling house pinch runner Luke Williams within the tenth inning as Atlanta outlasted host San Francisco.

Raisel Iglesias silenced the Giants for a second straight sport together with his twenty fifth save. Ramon Laureano had a solo house run and Jorge Soler an RBI double to place Atlanta up 2-0 within the second. After the Giants pulled inside 2-1 on Patrick Bailey’s infield out within the backside of the inning, a solo homer by d’Arnaud once more padded the lead within the third.

Tyler Fitzgerald homered within the third for the Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr. scored within the eighth on a double-play grounder.

Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3

With the Diamondbacks all the way down to their final strike, Jake McCarthy slapped a two-run single to left within the backside of the ninth inning to carry Arizona over Colorado in Phoenix.

McCarthy had three singles and two RBIs for Arizona, which secured its ninth straight sequence victory after profitable 5-4 on Monday within the opener of a three-game set. The Diamondbacks are 19-5 for the reason that All-Star break and are tied with the San Diego Padres for the Nationwide League’s prime wild-card spot. Perdomo singled, walked twice and scored a run for Arizona, which additionally received RBIs from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Josh Bell.

The Rockies took a 3-0 lead within the third inning, scoring off a second-inning single by Jordan Beck, a third-inning single by Brenton Doyle and an RBI double by Michael Toglia.

Padres 3, Pirates 0

David Peralta homered and Michael King struck out 10 over six scoreless innings as San Diego blanked visiting Pittsburgh for its eighth consecutive sequence win for the reason that All-Star break.

King (10-6) scattered seven hits and walked none as he lowered his ERA to three.19. Jason Adam, Tanner Scott and Robert Suarez every threw one shutout inning in reduction, with Suarez notching his twenty seventh save in 30 makes an attempt.

Luis L. Ortiz (5-3) absorbed the loss, permitting two runs (one earned) and three hits in 5 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. It was the ninth straight loss for Pittsburgh, which went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring place and is 1-for-17 within the sequence.

Blue Jays 6, Angels 1

Kevin Gausman threw seven scoreless innings and Will Wagner had two hits and two RBIs in his second main league sport to guide Toronto over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Gausman allowed six hits whereas putting out 5 and strolling two throughout a 106-pitch effort. When the Angels did have scoring possibilities in opposition to him, Gausman shut them down, the Angels hitters going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring place in opposition to him and 0-for-6 within the sport.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto went 3-for-4, his fourth three-hit efficiency previously seven video games.

Twins 13, Royals 3

Zebby Matthews pitched 5 sturdy innings to win his big-league debut as Minnesota pulled away for a straightforward win in opposition to Kansas Metropolis in Minneapolis.

Matthews (1-0), who has shot from Class-A to the majors this season, restricted the Royals to 2 runs on 5 hits. Max Kepler went 2-for-4 with a homer and 4 RBIs to guide the Twins, who will go for a three-game sweep on Wednesday.

MJ Melendez and Salvador Perez every hit a solo house run for Kansas Metropolis. Michael Massey went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Seth Lugo (13-7) surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on 9 hits in four-plus innings.

Guardians 2, Cubs 1

Veteran Matthew Boyd allowed one run whereas pitching into the sixth inning of his season debut and rookie Jhonkensy Noel hit a tiebreaking solo homer within the backside of the sixth as host Cleveland beat Chicago.

Boyd made his first main league begin since June 2023 after recovering from Tommy John surgical procedure. He allowed three hits, struck out six and didn’t stroll a batter over 5 1/3 sturdy innings. Pedro Avila (4-1) received the win and Emmanuel Clase earned his thirty seventh save.

Nico Hoerner had two hits for the Cubs however made the ultimate out of the sport in a rundown between second and third. Chicago starter Javier Assad yielded one run and 5 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Tigers 15, Mariners 1

Jake Rogers hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs, Kerry Carpenter homered twice in his return from the injured record and Detroit clobbered visiting Seattle.

Rogers’ seven RBIs had been probably the most by a Tiger since Ryan Raburn drove in seven in opposition to the Chicago White Sox in 2007. Rogers had two doubles along with his homer.

The Mariners’ George Kirby (8-9) was charged with 11 runs on 13 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He grew to become the primary main league pitcher to yield 11 earned runs in a sport this yr.

Nationals 9, Orioles 3

James Wooden had 4 hits, Andres Chaparro provided three doubles in his main league debut and Washington, which frequently has offensive woes, scored in 5 totally different innings to defeat host Baltimore.

Ildemaro Vargas drove in three runs, Wooden went 4-for-5 with three runs and Chaparro scored twice because the Nationals opened the two-game set by profitable for the third time in a four-game stretch.

Anthony Santander homered, whereas Ryan O’Hearn, Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman all had two hits for the Orioles, who got here off a 10-game street journey and misplaced their second sport in a row.

Reds 4, Cardinals 1

Hunter Greene allowed one run and 4 hits over seven innings to assist Cincinnati beat visiting St. Louis within the center sport of a three-game sequence.

Greene (9-4) struck out eight and walked one in his seventh consecutive high quality begin. Tony Santillan pitched an ideal eighth and Alexis Diaz dealt with the ninth to log his twenty fourth save because the Reds gained their third straight sport.

Nolan Arenado homered for the Cardinals, who’ve dropped three in a row.

Marlins 5, Phillies 0

Jake Burger homered in his fourth straight sport and Valente Bellozo tossed seven scoreless innings, fueling visiting Miami over Philadelphia.

Jesus Sanchez homered in his second consecutive contest, and Jonah Bride and Otto Lopez every had an RBI single. Xavier Edwards had two hits and scored a run for the cellar-dwelling Marlins, who gained their second straight sport.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (3-4) took the loss in his return from the 15-day injured record. Walker permitted three runs on 4 hits in 4 innings. Philadelphia mustered simply 4 hits and dedicated two errors whereas dropping for the eleventh time in 15 video games.

Astros 3, Rays 2

Alex Bregman drilled a go-ahead homer in St. Petersburg, Fla., Yusei Kikuchi stifled Tampa Bay for the second time in two weeks and Houston ran its win streak to seven.

Bregman homered for the fourth sport in a row and added a double and two runs. Kikuchi (6-9), who struck out 11 Rays on Aug. 2 in his Astros debut, allowed only one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday. Jeremy Pena (solo homer) and Yainer Diaz every had two hits and an RBI for the Astros.

Rays starter Shane Baz (0-2) threw a career-high seven innings, giving up three runs on seven hits.

Purple Sox 9, Rangers 4

Connor Wong hit a three-run homer to punctuate a five-run fifth inning for Boston, which beat visiting Texas.

Wong went 2-for-4 whereas including a double and two runs. Ceddanne Rafaela and Rafael Devers every had two hits for the Purple Sox, who totaled 12 en path to their second consecutive win.

Leody Taveras went 2-for-4 with a double and a run for the Rangers, who’ve misplaced the primary two video games of the three-game sequence and fell to 1-6 of their previous seven contests.

A’s 9, Mets 4

Shea Langeliers had 4 hits and 4 RBIs as visiting Oakland beat New York and former teammate Paul Blackburn.

The A’s improved to 15-9 since July 12 — the very best document within the American League in that span. The Mets have dropped 4 in a row. Reliever Austin Adams (1-2) received the win because the Oakland bullpen tossed 5 scoreless innings.

Seth Brown laced a three-run double within the first inning in opposition to Blackburn (5-3), who was dealt by the A’s to the Mets final month. Blackburn gave up seven runs (six earned) in 4 innings.

Dodgers 7, Brewers 2

Gavin Lux and Andy Pages every hit two-run homers throughout a five-run fourth inning and Gavin Stone tossed 5 stable innings as visiting Los Angeles beat Milwaukee for its fifth straight victory.

Will Smith and Shohei Ohtani additionally homered for the Dodgers, who improved to 15-8 for the reason that All-Star break. Smith had three hits after getting into the sport mired in a 5-for-53 droop.

William Contreras homered for the Brewers, who misplaced their third straight. Milwaukee has misplaced 9 of its previous 10 conferences with the Dodgers, together with 4 of 5 this season.

