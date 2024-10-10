MLB playoffs 2024: New York Yankees take 2-1 series lead over Kansas City Royals with Giancarlo Stanton’s home run

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer within the eighth inning amid a battle of the bullpens, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas Metropolis Royals 3-2 on Wednesday evening in Recreation 3 of their AL Division Sequence at Kauffman Stadium.

Stanton completed with three hits, drove in two runs and stole a base for the primary time in 4 years for the Yankees, who will flip to six-time All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole on Thursday evening with an opportunity to succeed in the American League Championship Sequence.

The Royals used 4 relievers earlier than Kris Bubic took over for the eighth. The left-hander struck out Austin Wells earlier than Stanton hit his 3-1 pitch practically 420 toes to left to present New York the lead.

The Royals tried to reply off Luke Weaver within the backside half, getting Bobby Witt Jr.’s first hit of the collection and a two-out single by franchise stalwart Salvador Perez. Weaver recovered to get Yuli Gurriel to fly out to finish the risk, and he additionally dealt with the ninth to earn the save and cap 4 1/3 scoreless innings by the New York bullpen.

The Yankees received regardless of one other irritating evening within the postseason for MVP front-runner Aaron Choose. He went 0 for 4 with a stroll, and is now 1 for 11 with solely an infield single by means of three video games towards the Royals.

It helped that the highly effective Yankees drew 9 walks Wednesday evening, giving them 22 for the collection.

It was the primary playoff sport on the Okay in 3,268 days, because the Royals beat the Mets in Recreation 2 of the 2015 World Sequence. They received their first title in 30 years a number of days later in New York.

The primary baseman on that Royals crew, Eric Hosmer, was readily available to ship the primary pitch for a crowd that included Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Yankees had some good swings towards Seth Lugo’s dizzying array of 9 pitches, however they’d nothing to point out for it early on.

Juan Soto flew out to middle within the first on what would have been a homer in 17 ballparks. Choose adopted with a liner snared by Witt at shortstop that had an exit velocity of 114 mph. And within the third, Gleyber Torres hit a ball to the warning monitor in proper, moments after a evaluation confirmed that his would-be RBI blooper down the road had landed foul.

The Yankees broke by means of within the fourth on Stanton’s double – Soto got here round from first to attain, although he may properly have been out had Witt delivered a greater relay throw to the plate. And within the fifth, Soto added a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

The Royals answered with two within the fifth. Kyle Isbel obtained them on the board with a two-out double to left, and Michael Massey ripped a sinking liner that by some means missed Soto’s glove in proper for an RBI triple.

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt was dinged for each runs on 4 hits and a stroll in 4 2/3 innings. Lugo went 5 for Kansas Metropolis, permitting two hits and strolling 4 towards the crew that led the league in free passes this season.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) heads again to the mound Thursday evening. He allowed 4 runs – three earned – over 5 innings within the opener Saturday evening however obtained no choice within the 6-5 win for New York.

Royals: RHP Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA) will face Cole once more after pitching simply 4 innings Saturday. He allowed three runs however was lengthy gone by the point the Yankees scored the go-ahead run within the seventh.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

