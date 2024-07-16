MLB Home Run Derby national anthem by Ingrid Andress leaves impression

Earlier than hitters may get into the batter’s field for the 2024 Residence Run Derby, take their hacks and purpose for the fences of Globe Life Area in Arlington, Texas, the traditional pomp and circumstance that precedes main sporting occasions needed to begin.

It may not have been the intention of Main League Baseball, however the pregame ceremony left an impression.

Following a high-energy and entertaining introduction of the eight Residence Run Derby contestants by actor/comic Marcello Hernández of “Saturday Night time Reside” fame, nation music star Ingrid Andress sang the nationwide anthem.

Her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was — for lack of a greater phrase — cringeworthy.

Remember the fact that she’s knowledgeable who’s a four-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter.

