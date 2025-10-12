MLB division series: Lineups, analysis for Cubs-Brewers Game 5

Another day, another win-or-go-home Game 5 in the 2025 MLB playoffs!

With the American League Division Series decided in an epic finale, the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers comes down to one last meeting tonight at American Family Field.

The Brewers entered the series as the favorite — and the NL’s top overall seed. But after taking a commanding 2-0 lead, their NL Central rival Cubs evened the series with two wins at Wrigley Field.

Now we’re back in Milwaukee — with the winner moving on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL pennant.

We’ve got you covered with pregame lineups and the keys to Game 5, along with takeaways after the final out.

Series tied 2-2

Game 5 starters: Drew Pomeranz vs. Trevor Megill

Key to winning Game 5 for Chicago: The Cubs will need to get some length from one of their pitchers. While it will undoubtedly be Johnny Wholestaff going for manager Craig Counsell, they’ll probably need one pitcher to go at least three innings or so. Shota Imanaga, who was bad in Game 2 and struggled down the stretch? Colin Rea, who pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless relief in that game? Game 3 starter Jameson Taillon, coming off a 75-pitch outing? Aaron Civale, who pitched 4.1 scoreless innings in mop-up duty in Game 1? This game shapes up as an interesting strategic battle of relief decisions and pinch-hitters between Counsell and Pat Murphy, with Murphy focusing on his left-handed pitchers against Michael Busch, daring Counsell to pinch-hit, and Counsell trying to get his right-handed pitchers against Jackson Chourio, who is 7-for-15 in the series. — David Schoenfield

Key to winning Game 5 for Milwaukee: The Brewers have rightfully received a lot of credit for their ability to score runs without relying as much on homers as other teams. But they’ll probably need to hit more home runs than the Cubs to win this game. When the Brewers hit at least one home run, they’re 70-36, including 1-1 in this series. Yes, they scored nine runs in Game 1 without hitting a home run, but when they don’t hit a home run this season, they’re 29-31. If Shota Imanaga pitches for the Cubs, that’s a good sign for the Brewers. They homered twice off him in Game 2, and he’s now allowed at least one home run in 10 consecutive appearances and two-plus home runs in eight of his last 14 appearances. — Schoenfield

Lineups

Cubs

1. Michael Busch (L) 1B

2. Nico Hoerner (R) 2B

3. Kyle Tucker (L) DH

4. Seiya Suzuki (R) RF

5. Ian Happ (S) LF

6. Carson Kelly (R) C

7. Pete Crow-Armstrong (L) CF

8. Dansby Swanson (R) SS

9. Matt Shaw (R) 3B

Brewers

1. Jackson Chourio (R) LF

2. Brice Turang (L) 2B

3. William Contreras (R) C

4. Christian Yelich (L) DH

5. Andrew Vaughn (R) 1B

6. Sal Frelick (L) RF

7. Caleb Durbin (R) 3B

8. Blake Perkins (S) CF

9. Joey Ortiz (R) SS