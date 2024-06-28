BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Massachusetts Institute of Know-how’s Environmental Options Initiative (MIT ESI), with backing from throughout the music trade, introduced the launch of an advisory committee because it prepares for the following part of its Evaluation Report of Stay Music and Local weather Change within the US and the UK.

With help from stakeholders equivalent to Coldplay, Warner Music Group (WMG), Stay Nation, and Hope Options, the advisory committee might be made up of greater than 50 members with experience from throughout the stay occasions trade and academia.

Members of the committee have been chosen based mostly on their particular person experience, together with venue administration, tour administration and manufacturing, artist relations, and sustainability.

“As I’ve been saying for a few years, we urgently want data-driven motion on local weather and nature breakdown in each space,” mentioned Ellie Goulding, Artist & Advisory Committee member. “That is the primary time a examine like this has taken place at this scale, together with all of the completely different components of the trade ecosystem, from artists and promoters to administration and labels and I’m actually happy to help that degree of collaboration.”

“With the participation of the advisory committee and contributions of information from numerous sources, we’re nicely on our approach to producing a major contribution to data that may help significant actions to deal with local weather change,” mentioned Prof. John E. Fernandez, Director, MIT Environmental Options Initiative.

The report was initially anticipated to be accomplished by July 2024 however is now anticipated to be launched within the fall of this 12 months. The report will search to develop a complete evaluation of the connection between stay music and local weather change, determine key areas the place the trade and followers could make a optimistic change, and supply an in depth evaluation of the most recent developments in know-how and practices.

Advisory committee members embrace:

• Adam Hatton, Founder and Managing Director of World Movement Ltd.

• Adam Met, PhD. Govt Director, Planet Reimagined, Member of AJR

• Alex Pollock, Artist Supervisor & Touring Marketing consultant, Baron World

• Ali Viles, RF Engineer, Coldplay

• Andrew Thornton, Manufacturing Supervisor, Harry Kinds / Shawn Mendes

• Arlene Moon, Co-Supervisor, Coldplay

• Baz Halpin, Manufacturing Director, Silent Home

• Brian Levine, President, Initiatives TAIT

• Caius Pawson, Founding father of YOUNG and Murmur

• Chris Kansy, Manufacturing Supervisor / Live performance Touring Business

• Ciaran Flaherty, Tour Director World Touring, Stay Nation

• Clyde Lawrence, Bandleader/Producer/Songwriter for Lawrence, Co-Founding father of SB Sound Options Inc.

• Danielle Magalhaes, World Local weather Motion Workforce Lead, UNFCCC

• Danny Rukasin, Supervisor, Billie Eilish

• Dick Massey, Manufacturing Coordinator, Billie Eilish | Tour Supervisor, Finneas

• Dr. Craig Jones, Director, Round Ecology

• Ellie Goulding, Artist

• Frederic Opsomer, Vice President PRG World Scenic, MD PRG Initiatives | Member of the “Main Tom” sustainability initiative

• Glenda Yoder, Affiliate Director, FARM AID

• Harlan Frey, EVP of Touring and Artist Improvement, Atlantic Data

• Jaime Nack, President, Three Squares Inc.

• Jared Braverman, SVP Touring, Stay Nation

• Jason Bailer Losh, Director of Environmental, GCL/ Rock-it Cargo

• Jean-Oliver Dalphond, Accomplice & CCO, PixMob, previously ICLEI

• Jessica Koravos, Co-chair, President OVG

• Joel Eriksson, Tour Supervisor, Fred Once more..

• Jonathan Kessler, Supervisor, Depeche Mode (Baron Administration)

• Jordan Cohen,Tour Supervisor, Producer, Musician in Lawrence | Co-Proprietor of SB Sound Options

• Jordan Wolosky, COO & Common Supervisor, AG Artists, LLC

• Jules Davis, Operations and A&R Supervisor, AG Artists, LLC

• Josh Javor, Accomplice & Co-Head of London Music Division, WME

• Kristen Fulmer, Head of Sustainability, OVG, Director, GOAL

• Kyle Devine, Professor and Head of Analysis Coaching, Division of Musicology. College of Oslo

• Lesley Olenik, SVP, World Touring Stay Nation

• Lindsay Arell, Chief Sustainability Officer, ASM World

• Lucy August-Perna, Head of Sustainability, Stay Nation

• Luke Howell, Founder & Director, Hope Options

• Madeleine Smith, Director ESG, Warner Music Group

• Mandi Frost, Co-Supervisor, Coldplay

• Mark Wong, Affiliate Professor/Senior Lecturer and Deputy Head of City Research, College of Glasgow

• Matt Brennan, Professor of Fashionable Music, College of Glasgow

• Matthias Christner, Head of Innovation, D&B Audiotechnik

• Meghan Tierney, Senior Supervisor, Stay Occasions, Sustainability, AEG

• Michael Rapino, President & CEO, Stay Nation

• Molly Hawkins, Inventive Director, Harry Kinds

• Prof Neil Thomas MBE, Founder & Director of Atelier One

• Nicole Massey, Manufacturing Supervisor for Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

• Paul Johnson, Inventive Design Director, NeonBlack Design

• Paul Schurink MBE, Co-founder, CEO Showpower

• Paul Traynor, Stage Supervisor / Head Electrician, Coldplay

• Phil Harvey, Supervisor, Coldplay

• Rebecca Travis, Tour Supervisor, RT Tour Administration Restricted (Florence + The Machine, Gorillaz, numerous others)

• Professor Richard Betts MBE, Head of Local weather Impacts Analysis, College of Exeter

• Rob Scully, Director, ZAP Ideas

• Robert Hewett, MD, Stagetruck

• Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group

• Robin Shaw, Co-Founder, Upstaging, Inc

• Rosemary Enobakhare, Deputy Chief of Workers for Technique, Coverage, and Strategic Engagement, U.S. Environmental Safety Company

• Sooner Routhier, Manufacturing Designer and Inventive Producer, The Playground

• Steve Heaver, CEO, Concerned Group

• Tadia “T” Taylor, Stay Occasion Producer, Expertise Purchaser, Music Equality Activist, W.O.Q.E.- Ladies of Qolor Leisure

• Tina Farris, Tour Director/Programmer/Producer, Goodtime Woman Media

• Tom Chauncey, Partisan Arts, Agent / CEO

• Tom Schroeder, Govt Vice President, Wasserman Music

• Tom See, President, Stay Nation Venues

• Tony Smith, Sound Designer, Audio Director for Coldplay

The complete record of advisory committee members and extra info could be discovered at climatemachine.mit.edu.