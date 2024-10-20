Mississippi State football: Three alarming defensive stats

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State soccer’s protection is unhealthy, and there actually isn’t a lot of an argument towards it.

The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) fell 34-24 to No. 14 Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday. It’s the sixth straight recreation they’ve allowed a minimum of 30 factors. Their 33.3 factors per recreation allowed are third worst amongst energy convention groups.

“The toughness, the idea, the hassle and the angle that’s occurring on that facet of the ball, I’m pleased with,” coach Jeff Lebby stated after Saturday’s loss. “We’ve bought to play higher. I’ve bought to educate higher. That’s one thing that we are going to proceed to do.”

Listed here are three alarming stats that assist clarify the foundation of Mississippi State’s defensive struggles.

Mississippi State tied for fewest sacks within the nation

MSU did not document a sack on Saturday for the fourth recreation this season. The Bulldogs have 5 sacks on the season and simply two within the final 5 video games. The 5 sacks are tied with Oregon State and Air Power for the fewest within the nation.

The sacks haven’t been huge ones both. The 5 of them have accounted for 16 yards, the fewest within the nation. New Mexico State is the next-best crew, however has practically double the sack yardage with 30.

Sacks may be deceptive as a result of they rely upon what number of dropbacks the opponent has. MSU’s sack fee of 1.64% towards FBS opponents is final within the nation, in keeping with teamrankings.com.

“Simply play extra bodily and get again there,” security Isaac Smith stated. “Maintain training and dealing laborious each week. Simply get to the quarterback and attempt to get some strain on him so our DB’s received’t should be in protection as lengthy and guys received’t simply be operating open down the sector.”

Mississippi State soccer permitting highest completion proportion in nation

It’s unusual as a result of this was a difficulty final season too, even with a unique defensive coordinator. New coordinator Coleman Hutzler’s protection is permitting a 72.5% completion proportion, the very best within the nation.

That also stands after Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman accomplished 60% of his throws on Saturday.

A part of that may be attributed to cornerbacks taking part in deep protection as an alternative of press. Groups are throwing many display screen and swing passes as a result of MSU has struggled to defend them. It additionally foils collectively within the defensive ecosystem of a nasty move rush mixed with unhealthy move protection.

Mississippi State protection isn’t getting off subject on third down

Texas A&M transformed 9-of-14 third downs towards the Bulldogs, essentially the most they’ve allowed all season.

The Bulldogs’ opponents are changing third downs at a 49.5% clip, the fourth worst within the nation.

Defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka stated bettering on third down ties again to the move rush.

“As a line of defense, our job is to get again (to the quarterback),” he stated. “I really feel like we have to proceed to enhance on that and we received’t have these points.”

Mississippi State is getting higher in these areas

MSU has compelled a number of turnovers in three consecutive video games. It’s a part of what’s stored the Bulldogs within the battle towards top-15 groups Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs additionally held Georgia and Texas A&M each to underneath 150 yards dashing. Their 192.3 dashing yards allowed per recreation are nonetheless the second most for energy convention groups, nevertheless it could possibly be an indication of enchancment.

“I used to be extremely proud and inspired of how we defended the run (Saturday),” Lebby stated. “These guys had been operating the ball extremely properly. To me, that’s what gave us an opportunity.”

Sam Sklar is the Mississippi State beat reporter for the Clarion Ledger. E mail him at [email protected] and observe him on X @sklarsam_.