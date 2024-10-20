Mississippi State football: Three alarming defensive stats

Mississippi State football: Three alarming defensive stats

by

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State soccer’s protection is unhealthy, and there actually isn’t a lot of an argument towards it. 

The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) fell 34-24 to No. 14 Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday. It’s the sixth straight recreation they’ve allowed a minimum of 30 factors. Their 33.3 factors per recreation allowed are third worst amongst energy convention groups. 

“The toughness, the idea, the hassle and the angle that’s occurring on that facet of the ball, I’m pleased with,” coach Jeff Lebby stated after Saturday’s loss. “We’ve bought to play higher. I’ve bought to educate higher. That’s one thing that we are going to proceed to do.”

Listed here are three alarming stats that assist clarify the foundation of Mississippi State’s defensive struggles.

Mississippi State tied for fewest sacks within the nation

MSU did not document a sack on Saturday for the fourth recreation this season. The Bulldogs have 5 sacks on the season and simply two within the final 5 video games. The 5 sacks are tied with Oregon State and Air Power for the fewest within the nation.

Leave a Comment