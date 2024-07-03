Missing nuts and bolts caused last year’s deadly construction elevator accident in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A building elevator that killed 5 individuals when it collapsed final 12 months in Stockholm was lacking the bolts that have been supposed to carry its mast collectively, authorities mentioned Wednesday.

The lethal crash “was attributable to failure to carry out related security inspections of the hoist meeting,” the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority mentioned.

Within the December 2023 accident, the elevator plummeted 20 meters (66 toes) with 5 individuals inside, throughout work on a 14-story constructing the Stockholm suburb of Sundbyberg.

The company mentioned its probe had confirmed that 5 of the nut and bolt assemblies required to carry sections of the elevator’s mast collectively have been lacking, leaving the shaft standing solely due to friction between its sections.

Earlier than the accident, the mast was prolonged to the ninth ground. The assemblies “possible” have been already lacking, the report mentioned.

“The accident occurred when the load on the mast … grew to become higher than the construction might maintain, resulting in the mast sections separating and the hoist automobile falling to the bottom,” the authority wrote.

It has not but been determined whether or not to press any felony fees and it was not identified when a choice may very well be made. The general public prosecutor’s workplace remains to be investigating the incident for doable work surroundings violations.