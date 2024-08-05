Miss Michigan Alma Cooper crowned Miss USA 2024 following recent controversy

Miss Michigan Alma Cooper is the winner of Miss USA 2024.

LOS Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan USA, walks onstage in the course of the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photograph by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Photographs) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Photographs

On Sunday, Cooper was topped after competing for the title on the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Miss Kentucky Connor Perry was introduced as the primary runner-up, whereas Miss Oklahoma’s Danika Christopherson was introduced because the second runner-up.

Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan USA walks onstage in the course of the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photograph by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Photographs) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Photographs

The announcement for the winner of Miss USA 2024 got here just some months after the previous Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, and former Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, resigned their titles.

Of their bulletins about stepping down from earlier this 12 months, Voigt cited psychological well being, and Srivastava wrote that her “values not absolutely align with the route of the group.”

After saying she was stepping down, Voigt claimed in a resignation letter obtained by ABC Information that there was a “poisonous work setting inside the Miss USA group that, at greatest, is poor administration and, at worst, is bullying and harassment.”

“I used to be made to really feel unsafe at occasions with out an efficient handler and this culminated in being sexually harassed,” she mentioned on the time.

Voigt additionally named Laylah Rose, the president and CEO of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organizations, in her resignation letter and claimed Rose “was usually inaccessible for communication,” did not supply her help and allegedly “slandered [her].”

On Might 30, Rose responded to the allegations in opposition to her and the group in an open letter.

“We’re very upset to listen to the latest false allegations made by people talking on behalf of our former titleholder,” the letter learn partially.

The letter continued, “The allegations of sexual harassment, poisonous setting and bullying are usually not true. To be clear, such conduct shouldn’t be accepted, and we are able to guarantee you that if such conduct ever occurred, we’d take fast steps to guard our titleholder and supply entry to applicable assets.”

Voigt later took to Instagram to reply to Rose’s letter, claiming that she was constrained by a non-disclosure settlement from talking publicly on the matter.

“Laylah Roses’ assertions in her latest assertion that contradict my expertise after three weeks of unanswered resignation notification are unequivocally inaccurate,” Voigt wrote in her assertion. “I strongly encourage her to waive our NDA to allow me to talk.”

Following their daughters’ selections to resign from their titles, each Voigt’s and Srivastava’s moms spoke to “Good Morning America” about what they mentioned led to their daughters’ resignations.

“The job of their desires turned out to be a nightmare,” Barbara Srivastava informed “GMA” in Might. “We couldn’t proceed this charade. The ladies determined to step down, give [up] their dream of a lifetime, a crown, a nationwide title — why would two women determine to provide that up?”

Elsewhere in her open letter on Might 30, Rose cited examples of the way through which “Miss USA is evolving.”

“On behalf of the Miss USA group, I’m additionally collaborating carefully with the Nationwide Affiliation for Psychological Sickness (NAMI) to offer all of our contestants with entry to native assets for counseling and varied types of help,” she wrote.

She additionally famous that the group dropped its age requirement to extend inclusivity.

After Voigt’s and Srivastava’s resignations, the group named Savannah Gankiewicz, Miss Hawaii USA and the primary runner-up within the 2023 Miss USA competitors as the brand new 2023 titleholder. The function of Miss Teen USA 2023 remained vacant.