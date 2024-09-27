Miranda Lambert concert at Memphis' AutoZone Park postponed

Miranda Lambert followers should wait till 2025 to see her carry out at AutoZone Park in Memphis.

Lambert’s Saturday, Sept. 28, efficiency at AutoZone Park with particular friends Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives has been postponed till Might 24 because of the inclement climate anticipated within the space from Hurricane Helene.

Tickets will likely be honored on the new efficiency date. Those that bought tickets will obtain an e mail with particulars on refund requests, which have to be accomplished by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 11.

Miranda Lambert's concert at AutoZone Park in Memphis has been rescheduled.

The Memphis Redbirds will supply free baseball tickets, as much as the variety of live performance tickets bought by people, to all ticket holders who elect to roll over their tickets to the brand new date, based on a information launch from the Redbirds. The free tickets could be redeemed for any sport throughout April or Might of the 2025 season.

