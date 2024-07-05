Miranda Cosgrove Teases Potential iCarly Movie Plans After Cancellation

Miranda Cosgrove doesn’t need iCarly followers to surrender hope after the present’s stunning cancellation.

The actress, 31, mentioned she was nonetheless hoping to make an iCarly film within the close to future, telling Selection on Wednesday, July 3, “I’m fairly positive it’s gonna occur. So I’m excited, and I’d like to get to wrap up the story.”

Cosgrove didn’t present any extra particulars, however followers have already proven their help on social media. The thrilling information comes one 12 months after Paramount+ selected to not renew the revival sequence for one more season.

iCarly initially aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012 and helped skyrocket Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, Jennette McCurdy and Jerry Trainor to fame. The sequence targeted on a teen named Carly (Cosgrove) who created and hosted her personal net present with assist from her greatest pals.

The present was so successful that two spinoffs have been later created. Sam & Cat aired from 2013 to 2014 and adopted McCurdy’s character, Sam, in a crossover venture alongside Cat from Victorious, performed by Ariana Grande. The second present featured Noah Munck‘s character, Gibby, in a self-titled sitcom that adopted him as he labored at a recreation heart as a mentor to center college college students. A pilot was filmed however by no means aired, and the sequence was by no means picked up.

iCarly was revived by Paramount+ in 2021. Set practically a decade after the occasions of the unique sequence, the brand new present adopted Carly as she restarted her net present alongside roommate Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie.

Followers have been stunned by the best way the brand new iCarly lastly dedicated to Freddie and Carly’s romance after hinting at their emotions within the OG sequence. After two seasons of buildup, Freddie and Carly began relationship and nearly bought married in what ultimately turned the sequence finale.

Paramount+ subsequently canceled iCarly three months after season 3 ended.

“iCarly is not going to be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The sequence had an ideal three-season run and delivered on what followers actually needed to see with Carly and Freddie lastly getting collectively,” a spokesperson for the streaming service instructed Us Weekly in an announcement in October 2023. “We wish to thank your entire solid, the writers, administrators and producers together with the entire crew for his or her dedication, creativity and expertise.”

The ultimate episode ended on a stunning be aware after Carly’s mom — who had by no means been seen on the sequence — made an off-camera look. Paramount+’s official X account even took a ballot after the episode, asking which actress followers want to see solid within the coveted function.