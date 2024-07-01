Minu Price Prediction: MINU Plunges 6% As Investors Pivot To This Solana Rival For Parabolic Gains

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Minu worth plunged 6% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0000003609 as of 02:48 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that rose a fraction of a % to $1.8 million.

This comes regardless of the token getting listed on ChainSwap, enhancing the mission’s publicity and visibility.

New Itemizing Announcement @minu_coin Is Now Listed On #ChainSwap $MINU marks the primary #BNB Chain token to record on ChainSwap, now featured within the listed tokens part!https://t.co/6JobgddHML Whereas any suitable token may be traded on ChainSwap by merely looking out its… pic.twitter.com/TDvfsdzA3U — Chain Swap (@chainswaperc) June 26, 2024

Minu Worth Set For A Extended Breakout Rally Over The Consolidation Channel

The Minu worth, on the finish of Might, went by means of a markup part to a excessive of $0.0000009362 earlier than retracing again to the $0.0000003841 help stage, based on knowledge from GeckoTerminal.

MINU has been buying and selling inside this vary, in a consolidation channel because the bears and bulls wrestle to push the value above the channel.

The value of Minu is buying and selling barely above the 50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA), which reveals some slight bullish sentiments within the quick time period. Nonetheless, for a bullish rally, the MINU worth wants to beat the 200-day SMA round $0.0000004265, which acts because the instant resistance stage.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) can also be buying and selling above the 50-midline stage, presently at 51 however dropping down, coinciding with the present worth retrace.

Furthermore, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can also be bullish, with the MACD blue line crossing above the sign orange line, a illustration of a bullish crossover. A bullish crossover might drive the bulls so as to add to their positions.

Minu Worth Prediction

In keeping with the Minu worth evaluation, the bulls are gearing up for a significant breakout above the consolidation channel, presently concentrating on $0.00000090.

Conversely, if the bears exert extra stress at this stage, the token could retrace additional to the help zone round $0.0000002564, appearing as a cushion towards downward stress.

Because the Minu worth gears up for a large bullish development reversal, so the brand new AI meme coin WienerAI (WAI) is hovering in presale.

99Bitcoins, a distinguished crypto YouTube channel with greater than 700,000 subscribers, believes that $WAI has the potential to blow up 100X after launch.

WienerAI Presale Blasts Previous $6.5 Million – Finest AI Crypto To Purchase Now

WienerAI is a mission that fuses animal memes, superior AI tech, and a little bit of processed meat humor. The mission has garnered an enormous following, with its presale already hovering previous $6.5 million in funds raised.

As a way of bettering its utility, the mission will launch a buying and selling bot with user-friendly AI-enhanced buying and selling recommendation, seamless swap performance, and nil charges.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unbelievable and supportive group. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

WienerAI additionally boasts rigorously designed tokenomics aimed toward fostering long-term sustainability and development. The staff has already put aside 20% for staking rewards, and holders can stake $WAI for a formidable 177% annual proportion yield (APY).

Purchase quickly if you’re earlier than a worth hike in slightly below 10 hours. You need to use ETH, USDT, or your financial institution card to make the acquisition.

To take part within the presale, purchase $WAI tokens on the official web site right here for $0.000722 every.

