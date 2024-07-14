Minu Price Prediction: MINU Explodes 46% As This P2E DOGE Meme Coin Races Towards $6 Million

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Minu value soared 46% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.0000002658 as of 01:48 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that slumped 28%.

With this surge, the altcoin is trending on CoinMarketCap alongside Bitcoin (BTC), Pepe (PEPE), and Notcoin (NOT).

Minu is now trending on CoinMarketCap together with #Bitcoin, #Notcoin and #PEPE 👀https://t.co/8dA5L9nFIv 👉That is nothing, we now have extra to carry! Share this in every single place and let’s MOON! #Minu #Trending #CoinMarketCap pic.twitter.com/NHiGN2ZpjM — Minu (@minu_coin) July 8, 2024

Minu Worth Prediction

The Minu value is making an attempt a reversal after a steep downtrend. Regardless of the 46% bump on Tuesday, the bearish bias nonetheless abounds with the meme coin consolidating alongside the trendline of the Fibonacci indicator.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) can also be subdued beneath the imply degree of fifty with outlined decrease highs. The place of the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) beneath the sign line (orange band) in a transparent unfavourable place accentuates the bearish thesis.

Taken collectively, the subdued RSI beneath 50 with decrease highs and the MACD beneath the sign line point out a transparent bearish thesis for MINU. This mixture of indicators suggests that there’s sturdy promoting strain out there, than there may be shopping for strain. With this, the Minu value could expertise additional declines.

Primarily based on the present outlook, subsequently, the Minu value is prone to drop to retest the underside of the market vary at $0.0000000901.

GeckoTerminal: MINU/USD 1-day chart

Then again, if the bulls have their manner, enhanced purchaser momentum might see the Minu value push north. A secure candlestick shut above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.0000004255 would encourage extra purchase orders.

However, MINU would solely turn out to be engaging to purchase as soon as the worth breaks and closes above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.0000010587. This may successfully imply an escape above the foothold of the Fibonacci Golden Zone.

In the meantime, some traders are pivoting to PlayDoge (PLAY), a brand new Dogecoin by-product that crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says could possibly be the following 10X potential meme coin.

Promising Different To Minu

PLAY is the powering token for the PlayDoge ecosystem. The undertaking, which advertises itself as the most effective play-to-earn (P2E) DOGE companion recreation, is a mobile-based P2E recreation that transforms the enduring Doge meme right into a Tamagotchi-style digital pet.

PlayDoge brings the legendary Tamagotchi digital pet idea into the brand new digital financial system of crypto. Ecosystem members play via basic 8-bit side-scrolling adventures whereas embracing the 90s nostalgia to earn crypto. You get pleasure from financial incentive primarily based on how properly you’ll be able to care in your pet.

The brand new Doge meme coin exploded onto the scene after elevating $200,000 inside minutes of the beginning of its presale. Because it stands now, traders have already socked greater than $5.5 million into the undertaking.

The undertaking runs on the BNB chain, delivering perks akin to decrease charges and quicker transactions. The BNB chain can also be well-known for ecosystem help, interoperability, scalability, and group adoption.

PLAY tokens are priced at $0.00517 every. traders can buy the token throughout the subsequent 27 hours as a result of after that the worth will enhance.

Go to and purchase PlayDoge right here.

