Minnesota’s Moondance Jam Sheds Headliners For 2024

WALKER, Minn (CelebrityAccess) — Moondance Jam, a long-running Minnesota music pageant, introduced that it’s paring again operations this 12 months, together with dropping a number of headliners from the lineup as a result of monetary challenges.

The pageant, which is about for July 18-20 in Walker, Minnesota, initially featured a lineup with headliners Foghat, Kansas and Creed together with Steve Augeri, The Candy, Mason Dixon Line, Blue Oyster Cult, and Switchfoot. All of these artists have since been faraway from the invoice, which now focuses on regional artists, together with Mallrats, Aortic Hearth, Aftershock, and Weekend Rock Star.

In an announcement detailing the choice, pageant organizers stated:

With a heavy coronary heart, we announce that as a result of unexpected circumstances primarily based on the current financial local weather, Moondance Jam might want to make modifications to our lineup as we now will solely spotlight our Regional acts who at all times placed on a fantastic present for our Jammers, whereas retaining our dates as scheduled from July 18-20, 2024. For over 30 years, Moondance Jam has been a beloved custom in Walker, MN, offering a platform for excellent music performances in an exquisite setting. Nevertheless, regardless of our greatest efforts, now we have not met the required monetary thresholds to provide a pageant with nationwide touring points of interest this 12 months. In gentle of those monetary hurdles, we can’t proceed with any nationwide touring lineup. We perceive the frustration this information could convey to our devoted supporters, and we share in these sentiments. Our dedication to delivering an distinctive expertise stays steadfast, and with this in thoughts, we’re bringing again Camp Moondance occurring on the identical dates (July 18th-Twentieth in Walker, MN) showcasing regional expertise, who embody the spirit and fervour of Moondance. Please verify our web site for updates on the line-up to be introduced quickly. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this will likely trigger. All bought tickets might be honored, and we hope that you’ll be part of us in making the perfect of this 12 months’s occasion. We stay dedicated to preserving the magic of Moondance and stay up for your continued help.

Notably, the pageant doesn’t seem like providing refunds to ticketholders following the lineup modifications.

Organizers stated that ticketholders can obtain 4 further free passes on the gate with their authentic tickets, or can alternate them for passes to different occasions this 12 months together with Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos (August ninth) or Moondance Harvest Moon Pageant (September twenty first).

Moondance Jam organizers didn’t reply to a request for touch upon the scenario.