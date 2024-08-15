Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison reportedly carted off field at joint practice with Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND — Minnesota Vikings extensive receiver Jordan Addison was reportedly carted off the sector with an damage throughout a joint apply with the Cleveland Browns Wednesday.

Alec Lewis of the Athletic mentioned Addison went down after leaping for a contested ball. Lewis later reported Addison will not apply Thursday, however his damage isn’t more likely to be severe.

Addison, a first-round decide a yr in the past, completed his rookie season with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s the agency No. 2 to famous person Justin Jefferson, whom the Vikings signed to an enormous contract extension this offseason.

The 22-year-old Addison was charged with DUI in California after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel on a Los Angeles freeway in July. He has not but been disciplined by the Vikings or the NFL, however has mentioned he’ll settle for no matter punishment comes his manner.

If Addison’s damage causes him to overlook time, the Vikings might be skinny on the receiver place behind Jefferson. Jalen Nailor has proven flashes this offseason, and Trishton Jackson and Trent Sherfield impressed within the first preseason sport, however none of them are confirmed abilities. The Vikings will even seemingly be with out star tight finish T.J. Hockenson to begin the season.

Earlier within the day, the Vikings introduced rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss all the season after having surgical procedure to restore his meniscus. Veteran Sam Darnold is about to be the beginning quarterback, with Nick Mullens as his backup.

Extra from CBS Information