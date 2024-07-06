Minnesota Vikings Statement on Khyree Jackson

We’re devastated by the information of Khyree Jackson’s loss of life following an in a single day automotive accident. Whereas we work to collect extra data, we’ve got spoken to Khyree’s household and provided the help of the Minnesota Vikings. We have now additionally communicated the information to Vikings gamers, coaches and employees and have provided counseling for many who want emotional help. Our ideas are with Khyree’s household, associates, teammates and coaches, in addition to all of the victims of this tragic accident.

STATEMENTS FROM MINNESOTA VIKINGS REPRESENTATIVES

We’re deeply saddened by the information of Khyree’s passing. Khyree had an especially brilliant future forward of him as a participant, and it was clear he was devoted to being an amazing one that made a optimistic distinction in individuals’s lives. We’re desirous about Khyree’s household and associates and all members of the Minnesota Vikings following this devastating loss. – House owners Mark & Zygi Wilf

I’m completely crushed by this information. Khyree introduced a contagious vitality to our facility and our crew. His confidence and interesting persona instantly drew his teammates to him. In our quick time collectively, it was evident Khyree was going to grow to be an amazing skilled soccer participant, however what was extra spectacular was his need to grow to be the very best particular person he may very well be for his household and people round him. I’m puzzled. My coronary heart goes out to Khyree’s household, associates, teammates and coaches. – Head Coach Kevin O’Connell