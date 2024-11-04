Minnesota Vikings defeat Indianapolis Colts 21-14 to halt 2-game skid

Behind a bounce-back second half on offense, Minnesota beat Indianapolis on ‘Sunday Night time Soccer’ and ended a two-game shedding streak within the course of.

Sam Darnold threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota (6-2) overcame three Darnold turnovers and two missed subject targets to beat the Colts 21-10.

The Vikings entered Week 9 of the NFL season almost determined for a victory after struggling three losses within the span of solely 5 days — shedding video games to the Lions and Rams, and likewise beginning offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw to a knee damage. Minnesota traded for lineman Cam Robinson, who began towards the Colts solely three days after going via his first observe with the Vikings.

Held scoreless at halftime for the primary time this season, the Vikings finally took management by scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half, and added one other with two minutes remaining within the fourth quarter to pad their lead. Indianapolis kicked a late subject purpose however couldn’t get better its onside kick within the ultimate seconds.

Star receiver Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 137 yards, his thirty second profession 100-yard recreation.

The Colts (4-5) began 39-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco for the primary time after benching second-year first-round choose Anthony Richardson. Flacco threw for 179 yards with an interception to guide a one-sided offense, with Indianapolis managing a season-low 68 dashing yards.