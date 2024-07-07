Minnesota Twins Hold Moment of Silence for Vikings’ Khyree Jackson

Minnesota’s professional baseball crew honored late NFL rookie Khyree Jackson after his dying.

Forward of the Twins’ Saturday, July 6, sport, the group held a second of silence. Per social media footage, a photograph of Jackson was projected on the Jumbotron.

“In reminiscence of Khyree Jackson 1999-2024,” a title card learn, alongside a photograph of the late athlete carrying a Vikings jersey.

Jackson, who was drafted by Minnesota’s NFL crew in April, died earlier on Saturday in a deadly automotive accident in Maryland. He was 24.

“We’re devastated by the information of Khyree Jackson’s dying following an in a single day automotive accident,” the Vikings stated in an announcement shared by way of social media. “Our ideas are with Khyree’s household, buddies, teammates and coaches, in addition to all of the victims of this tragic accident.”

Maryland State Police confirmed to Us Weekly afterward Saturday that Jackson, in addition to highschool teammates Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr., had died after their automobile collided with two different automobiles in Higher Marlboro. Hazel and Jackson had been pronounced useless on the scene.

A lot of Jackson’s Vikings colleagues had been disheartened by the information.

“I’m completely crushed by this information. Khyree introduced a contagious vitality to our facility and our crew,” coach Kevin O’Connell wrote in an announcement. “His confidence and interesting character instantly drew his teammates to him.”

O’Connell continued, “In our quick time collectively, it was evident that Khyree was going to grow to be an amazing skilled soccer participant, however what was extra spectacular was his want to turn into the very best individual he might be for his household and people round him.”

O’Connell additional expressed that he was “puzzled” and supplied his condolences to Jackson’s “household, buddies, teammates and coaches.”

Members of Jackson’s rookie class, together with J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner, additionally expressed their disappointment over his dying.

“An excessive amount of forward of him,” McCarthy, 21, wrote by way of Instagram Story on Saturday. “Relaxation in peace to an exceptional athlete however extra importantly a very f—king nice man. See you within the subsequent life fam.”

Turner, 21, for his half, added that coaching wouldn’t “be the identical.”

“Rattling fam,” Turner captioned an Instagram Story publish. “Ain’t gon’ be the identical. Used to troll with you daily [and] used to speak about how we was gon take over this. Imma miss u brudda. Gone too quickly.”

Jackson is survived by his mother and father.