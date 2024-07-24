Minnesota Gov. Walz says GOP ‘playing with fire’ by ‘demonizing’ Harris

Gov. Tim Walz:

Sure, nicely, we hold speaking about these elementary freedoms.

Look, these guys aren’t going to do something about that. They did not when Donald Trump was in. We have been stacking our bodies in U-Hauls as a result of he would not observe science on COVID. The remainder of the world is experiencing far increased impacts. We’re seeing these numbers come down. We’re seeing housing costs begin to stabilize.

We’re seeing actual wages stand up. And we’re ensuring that we’re not going to remove your well being care. We’re not going to remove your private freedoms. We’re not going to inform you what books to learn. We’ll proceed to focus and put the nation ahead.

So I believe, after we begin speaking about our insurance policies, and between now and November, I count on to see these historic job numbers proceed to go in the suitable path and we’ll see costs stabilize, as they’ve been. And Donald Trump’s proposals of isolating America, turning in direction of Russia, and ruining our insurance policies of unity with NATO and others, these are usually not going to be interesting.

Look, he is in an issue now’s, he is acquired a campaigner on the market in opposition to him that’s placing a constructive imaginative and prescient of America ahead. And his negativity, you’ll be able to really feel it. In the event that they assume it is a sugar excessive or a bump, go forward and assume that.

However I am telling you, I’ve executed this lengthy sufficient and I get a really feel for issues on right here. Donald Trump continues to say he will win these locations. We do not take something without any consideration, however we’re on the bottom working. We’re energizing individuals.

And I’ll inform you, concern is perhaps a great short-term motivator, but it surely wears individuals out. Hope and optimism drive individuals to one thing higher. So we’ll be there. I like our probabilities. One factor is, I like the concept of American politics being extra unifying, extra first rate, much less name-calling, much less unfavorable.

And so Vice President Harris on her transfer to President Harris goes to carry us alongside together with her.