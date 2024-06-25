Minnesota flooding: Rapidan Dam still holding, state park closures

Authorities in Blue Earth County continued to observe the imperiled Rapidan Dam on Tuesday after the rain-swollen Blue Earth River carved a brand new channel across the construction.

As of Tuesday morning, the dam southwest of Mankato remained intact — however breached on its west aspect by a brand new river channel carved out on Monday. Authorities mentioned it occurred after particles piled up towards the more-than-century-old dam within the wake of current torrential rain.

That breach washed away {an electrical} substation under the dam, knocking out energy to lots of of houses. Xcel Power mentioned that service was restored in a single day.

Water within the Blue Earth River flows across the the Rapidan Dam southwest of Mankato, Minn., Monday, threatening the integrity of the dam in addition to a home on the west aspect of the dam. Ken Klotzbach for MPR Information

Blue Earth County mentioned the Rapidan Dam has skilled common flooding — however these floods have taken a toll on the construction.

MPR Information is your trusted useful resource for the information you want. Along with your help, MPR Information brings accessible, brave journalism and genuine dialog to everybody – freed from paywalls and obstacles. Your reward makes a distinction.

There are not any large-scale evacuations in place under the dam. Authorities are set to offer an replace on the state of affairs at a Tuesday morning information convention.

Rapidan Dam Fullscreen Slide Earlier Slide 11 of 11 A big pine tree on the banks of the Blue Earth River sits precariously on a ledge because the river has washed away the sediment beneath it. Jackson Forderer for MPR Information 1 of 11 Water within the Blue Earth River flows across the the Rapidan Dam southwest of Mankato, Minn., Monday, threatening the integrity of the dam in addition to a home on the west aspect of the dam. Ken Klotzbach for MPR Information 2 of 11 Water within the Blue Earth River flows across the the Rapidan Dam southwest of Mankato. Ken Klotzbach for MPR Information Subsequent Slide

U.S. Freeway 169 closed

Journey within the Minnesota River valley received much more troublesome late Monday and early Tuesday, as rising river ranges compelled the Minnesota Division of Transportation to shut two stretches of U.S. Freeway 169.

The freeway is closed between Mankato and St. Peter, and likewise between St. Peter and Le Sueur. Meaning all of the site visitors from that busy four-lane freeway is being detoured onto two-lane state and county roads.

Each Minnesota River bridges at St. Peter are additionally closed. And a few on- and off-ramps alongside Freeway 169 in North Mankato are also closed resulting from flooding.

Discover updates on state freeway closures on MnDOT’s 511 web site.

Water from Tetonka Lake floods a road in Waterville on Monday. Matt Sepic | MPR Information

To the east, Gov. Tim Walz deployed the Nationwide Guard to the town of Waterville on Monday. He known as the flooding there and throughout the state “catastrophic,” and mentioned it might rival historic flooding in 1997 and 2007. Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are set to make an aerial survey of southern Minnesota flooding later Tuesday.

Parks, trails shut after flooding

State parks throughout Minnesota are recovering from current heavy rains and flooding.

Underground excursions at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park had been halted final week after the park obtained greater than 7 inches of rain in lower than 24 hours. The DNR mentioned underground excursions shall be suspended for not less than three weeks whereas crews pump water out of the mine. Floor excursions of the mine are nonetheless obtainable every day.

Flooding deep within the mine has compelled the non permanent suspension of underground excursions at Soudan Underground Mine State Park in northeast Minnesota. Courtesy of the Minnesota Division of Pure Sources

Cave excursions at Forestville/Thriller Cave State Park in southeast Minnesota are additionally on maintain resulting from flooding. The pedestrian bridge to historic Forestville has been inspected and is open to make use of, in keeping with the DNR, and the Massive Spring path has reopened to make use of.

Bison and prairie excursions at Blue Mounds State Park in southwest Minnesota are canceled this weekend. The DNR says park workers will assess water ranges on Wednesday, they usually hope to have the ability to provide excursions subsequent weekend. The bison drive at Minneopa State Park close to Mankato is closed resulting from flooding, as is the Minneopa Falls space and several other trails throughout the park.

Fort Snelling State Park within the Twin Cities is closed till floodwaters recede and park workers can asses and restore harm.

There are washouts and harm on the Gitchi Gami and North Shore state trails in northeast Minnesota, in keeping with the DNR. And the Minnesota Valley State Path is considerably flooded.

The DNR can be urging warning on state water trails: ”Excessive currents and floating objects are simply two causes to keep away from paddling in flooded waterways.”