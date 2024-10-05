Mimis Plessas, a mild-mannered giant of modern Greek music, dies at 99

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Mimis Plessas, a beloved Greek composer whose music featured in scores of movies, tv reveals and theatrical productions and who offered the soundtrack to hundreds of thousands of Greeks’ lives, has died only a week shy of his one centesimal birthday.

His loss of life was confirmed Saturday by his spouse, Loukila Carrer. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Plessas, writing, “A number one composer, an excellent scholar and a sort man has left us.

Born in Athens on Oct. 12, 1924, Plessas started his musical journey at a younger age. He turned a piano soloist at state radio earlier than getting into worldwide piano competitions whereas nonetheless in his 20s. His reward for composition would cement his legacy.

Plessas turned a continuing presence on Greek tv, his delicate method and singalong melodies endearing him to generations. Usually seated on the piano, accompanying famend Greek stars, he was a fixture of musical moments and celebrations for many years, his music changing into intertwined with the nation’s cultural material. His 1969 composition, “O Dromos” (The Avenue), stays one of many highest-selling albums in Greek historical past.

He collaborated with a constellation of Greek music icons, together with Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Giannis Poulopoulos, Marinella, and lyricist Lefteris Papadopoulos, shaping the panorama of Greek music. His work defied style, mixing conventional Greek music types with components of jazz and classical, creating an easy-on-the-ear signature sound — softer than the onerous jangle of a lot of his contemporaries.

“His ‘Highway’ was wealthy, filled with melodies that begin from jazz and permeate Greek track, in addition to Greek cinema,” Mitsotakis mentioned. “Mimis Plessas was distinctive, similar to the moments he’ll endlessly give us together with his music.”

Plessas’ contributions prolonged past composing. He produced a preferred radio quiz present, “In 30 Seconds,” and he served as a decide on quite a few Greek and worldwide music competitors panels. He was additionally a member of prestigious creative societies, together with the Greek Society of Theatrical Authors and the Society of Greek Composers and Lyricists.

Plessas is survived by his spouse, a son and a daughter. Funeral preparations weren’t instantly identified.