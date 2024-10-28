Milwaukee Bucks’ Andre Jackson Jr. Crashed Car, Not Injured

Milwaukee Bucks athlete Andre Jackson Jr. was not harm after crashing his automotive into an condo constructing.

Jackson, 22, drove his automobile right into a Yankee Hill condo complicated on Saturday, October 26, in keeping with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Per the outlet, the native fireplace division responded to a report of a automotive crashing right into a constructing within the morning. Whereas there was property harm, nobody on the scene seemed to be injured.

“Andre was concerned in a single-vehicle accident after this morning’s group exercise. Andre was alone in his automotive,” the Bucks chief communications officer, Barry Baum, informed the outlet in an announcement. “Happily, nobody was injured and he didn’t require medical consideration. Andre will probably be becoming a member of the group in New York for tomorrow’s recreation.”

Jackson has not publicly addressed the incident.

The NBA ahead was drafted by the Bucks in June 2023.

“I imply the quantity of gamers that we’re in a position to work out all through our draft processes, type of impartial of our choose standing, is unimaginable,” Bucks Normal Supervisor Jon Horst informed reporters of drafting Jackson. “They simply work they usually work they usually work and so [with Andre we], have been in a position to spend time with, consider him.”

Horst continued, “We realized increasingly more concerning the younger man that he’s, studied him extra in his recreation and simply felt actually excited to have a possibility to draft him.”

Months later, Jackson opened up about his rookie yr.

“I’m positively going via this factor for the primary time, and it’s an 82-game season,” he mentioned in a December 2023 press convention. “Much more wear-and-tear on the physique than school and in highschool have been, so it’s positively totally different. It’s going to take some adjusting and studying to strengthen my core [and] different components of my physique.”

On the time, Jackson simply needed to “get higher” and “get stronger” as an athlete.

“I pleasure myself on staying prepared. I’m by no means going to let the second surpass me, that’s simply one thing that I’ve grown over time is simply to comprehend that day by day is a chance,” Jackson acknowledged. “Even at the moment in observe, that’s a possibility for me to indicate the coaches that I’m locked in and I’m making an attempt to be taught and I’m making an attempt to be part of this group.”

He added, “I like to compete and I’m by no means hiding from that. I’m by no means working from that.”