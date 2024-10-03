Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share wedding photos

Speak about an image excellent wedding ceremony.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, launched wedding ceremony pics Wednesday, Oct. 2, on their Instagram accounts. The 2 are glowing in an Previous World formal backyard set off by rustic church ruins.

“Eternally and all the time, your husband,” says Bongiovi on his put up.

“Eternally and all the time, your spouse,” says Brown on hers.

Particulars are scarce however the sequence of occasions seem like that the 2 obtained married in Could on Lengthy Island in a small ceremony after which jetted off to Europe for extra formal nuptials.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Day by day Crossword Puzzle.

Dad Jon Bon Jovi is in one of many pics with son Jake.

Brown wore a corseted lace robe with a round practice and lengthy veil by Oscar de la Renta. Bongiovi wore a white tuxedo jacket with a bowtie and black pants.

Later, in accordance with the pics, Brown turned into a brief white satin minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Extra:Bon Jovi confirms secret wedding ceremony of son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown

Brown, 20, is a Brit who was born in Spain and is greatest recognized for starring as Eleven on “Stranger Issues.”

Bongiovi, who lately starred within the straight-to-stream film “Rockbottom,” is a 22-year-old graduate of the Pennington Faculty and is the third oldest of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi’s 4 children: Stephanie Rose is 31, Jesse is 29 and Romeo is 20.

It has been a season of weddings and engagements for the Bongiovi children. Jesse eloped on Could 7 together with his fiancée, Jesse Mild, daughter of Jon Bon Jovi’s agent, on the identical Las Vegas wedding ceremony chapel the place his dad and mom obtained hitched in 1989.

Stephanie Rose is engaged to an undisclosed associate. The music “Kiss the Bride” from the Bon Jovi album, “Eternally,” was written for Stephanie. Dad has promised to sing it at her wedding ceremony.

Subscribe to app.com for the most recent on the New Jersey music scene.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers leisure and options for the USA At this time Community New Jersey. Contact him at [email protected].