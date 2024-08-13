Miley Cyrus ‘Feels Like Freedom’

Chappell Roan realized a factor or two about authenticity from her favourite artist, Miley Cyrus. On Monday, a day after honoring Cyrus throughout Disney Legend’s induction of the actress, Pop Crave shared the total clip of Roan talking on her admiration for the Hannah Montana star.

“The issues that I love about Miley Cyrus is that she continuously reinvents herself and at all times works,” the “Bare in Manhattan” singer stated within the video. “For lots of artists it may possibly appear inauthentic or out of the blue, however she’s very open about her transformations artistically and personally. She places out music that’s so genuine.”

Full video of Chappell Roan introducing Miley Cyrus because the youngest recipient of the Disney Legend Award: “There’s a variety of crossover between Miley and my venture, and it’s identical to, I’m such a fan too.” pic.twitter.com/zHcZ1TpMbo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2024

Roan shared that Better of Each Worlds Tour (which featured the Jonas Brothers as an opener) was the primary live performance she ever attended, and it continues to encourage her at present. “She got here down in a field from the ceiling. I used to be like, ‘How do I try this in the future?’ I nonetheless give it some thought,” she says. “I nonetheless take into consideration the present. I need to be like Hannah Montana.”

“There’s a variety of crossover between Miley and my venture, and it’s identical to, I’m such a fan too,” she added. “I really like her fanbase. She’s acquired the entire world that helps her. She may do no matter she desires, which is one thing I need to do. Miley does something and it really works. Miley seems like freedom to me.”

Roan has been open about her admiration for Cyrus’ Hannah Montana character prior to now. Throughout reveals in NYC and in Los Angeles final 12 months, Roan even carried out in Hannah Montana drag for a number of songs. She additionally informed Vulture final August that she cherished with the ability to separate her Roan character together with her personal id — identical to Miley did with Hannah Montana within the Disney Channel present.

Miley Cyrus full speech at Disney Legends “I stand right here nonetheless proud to have been Hannah Montana as a result of she made Miley in so some ways” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BFtwv2BeTQ — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) August 12, 2024

“It’s an excessive amount of to course of if I don’t have division between the 2. It hurts my emotions when folks say imply issues about me on-line,” she stated. “Nevertheless it doesn’t damage my emotions as a lot in the event that they’re saying it about Chappell. Then it’s simply them commenting on the artwork. I’ve to remind myself on a regular basis: Artwork is supposed to be judged.”

Trending

On Sunday, Cyrus grew to become the youngest-ever honoree on the 2024 D23 Ceremony as she celebrated her function as Hannah Montana. “I stand right here nonetheless proud to have been Hannah Montana. As a result of she made Miley in so some ways,” Cyrus stated onstage amid tears.

“This award is devoted to Hannah and all of her wonderful, loyal followers and to everybody who has made my dream a actuality,” she added. “To cite the legend herself: ‘That is the life.’”