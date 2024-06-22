Miley Cyrus Ditches WME for CAA: ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ Switching Agencies

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Inventive Artists Company (CAA) has welcomed again singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus, signing her for illustration in all areas. This marks a notable return for Cyrus to CAA, the place she had been represented earlier than her four-year tenure with William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Cyrus joined CAA in 2008 after transitioning from United Expertise Company (UTA) to prioritize her music profession over appearing. Her return to CAA in 2024 follows a extremely profitable interval at WME, throughout which she signed with Columbia Data and Crush Administration in 2021. She continues to be managed by Crush Administration and is represented by her lawyer, Invoice Sobel of Laird and Sobel.

Cyrus’ determination to rejoin CAA comes on the heels of the super success of her eighth studio album, Infinite Summer season Trip, launched in March 2023. The album propelled her to new heights, pushed primarily by the chart-topping single “Flowers.” The music dominated the Billboard Sizzling 100 for eight consecutive weeks and set a brand new document on Spotify for probably the most streams in a single week.

The affect of Infinite Summer season Trip was additional underscored when Cyrus gained her first two Grammy Awards in February for “Flowers,” taking house Report of the 12 months and Finest Pop Solo Efficiency. Reflecting on her Grammy wins, Cyrus expressed her sentiments on lastly being acknowledged: “No shade, however I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and that is my first time truly being taken severely on the Grammys. I’ve had a tough time determining what the measurement is there as a result of if we need to speak stats and numbers, then the place the f—ok was I? And if you wish to speak, like, affect on tradition, the place the f—ok was I? This isn’t about conceitedness; I’m pleased with myself.”

Along with her solo successes, Cyrus just lately made a notable visitor look on Beyoncé’s newest challenge, Cowboy Carter, performing the duet “II Most Wished.” The collaboration highlighted the 2 artists’ sturdy cultural ties and mutual respect. Cyrus shared her pleasure about working with Beyoncé, stating, “You recognize, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, a lot of us goes to be on this music.” The monitor was one Cyrus had written two years prior and had supplied to Beyoncé when the chance for collaboration arose.

Cyrus’s profession has been a mix of music and appearing, evolving from her early days as a Disney star on Hannah Montana to turning into a worldwide music icon. Her numerous skills and willingness to reinvent herself have stored her on the forefront of the leisure business for 20 years.

Cyrus’s return to CAA is a big transfer that aligns along with her ongoing inventive evolution and the expansive attain of her work throughout varied media. CAA’s complete illustration will help her as she continues to make vital strides in her profession.

For CAA, signing Cyrus represents a strategic bolstering of their roster with a powerhouse artist recognized for her versatility and broad enchantment. Miley’s journey and successes replicate her dynamic affect within the music and leisure industries, and her renewed partnership with CAA is poised to help her in her future endeavors.