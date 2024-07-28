Milan 3-2 Man City (Jul 27, 2024) Game Analysis

Lorenzo Colombo scored twice as AC Milan edged Premier League champions Manchester Metropolis 3-2 in a preseason pleasant at Yankee Stadium in New York Metropolis on Saturday.

It’s the second high-scoring defeat for Pep Guardiola’s aspect on their U.S. tour following a 4-3 reversal towards Celtic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland had given Metropolis, taking part in within the residence stadium of fellow Metropolis Soccer Group membership New York Metropolis FC, an early lead with a low end from an Oscar Bobb reduce after 19 minutes.

However Italy under-21 ahead Colombo scored twice in 4 minutes off a pair of Samuel Chukwueze crosses across the half-hour mark to place the Italian aspect within the ascendency.

Younger Metropolis midfielder James McAtee levelled the rating as soon as extra after getting on the top of a cross from younger Metropolis substitute Micah Hamilton within the fifty fifth minute. But with the sport trying as if it was heading for a penalty shootout, Marco Nasti, not lengthy after approaching to switch Colombo, secured victory for Milan with 12 minutes of the 90 remaining.

Milan additionally introduced on U.S. males’s nationwide staff star Christian Pulisic for his first look since his nation’s Copa América exit, to heat applause from the Yankee Stadium crowd.

Metropolis had been once more with out star names together with Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Kyle Walker following their exploits at Euro 2024, whereas Julián Álvarez stays with Argentina on the Olympics.

Guardiola, who mentioned Friday that he may but signal a brand new contract to remain on the membership past 2025, will now put together Metropolis to face his former staff Barcelona in Orlando on Tuesday.

AC Milan, in the meantime, will face one other Spanish big, Actual Madrid at Chicago’s Soldier Area on Wednesday.