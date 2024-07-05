Miki Sudo Won the Women’s Hot Dog Eating Championship: What to Know

Miki Sudo set a brand new file throughout Nathan’s Scorching Canine Consuming contest — however she’s been a champ for years prior.

Sudo, 38, turned a reigning winner on Thursday, July 4, when she ate a world record-breaking 51 canines in 10 minutes. This marked the tenth time that Sudo gained the annual contest after getting her begin in 2014.

“Breaking 50 is a milestone for all girls and I’m actually excited to be part of it,” Sudo instructed The Put up after successful the pink belt. Mayoi Ebihara got here in second with 37 sizzling canines whereas Michelle Lesco completed third with 23 and a half.

Whereas Sudo got here from Florida to defend her title, different rivals journey from all around the world to participate within the Coney Island custom. Some contestants have arrived from locations reminiscent of Brazil, Japan, the U.Okay., South Korea, Australia and the Czech Republic to struggle for the coveted title in males’s and ladies’s divisions and the $10,000 prize cash.

Associated: How A lot Actuality Stars Get Paid

Whether or not competing on TV for a money prize or just being filmed whereas dwelling your day-to-day life, actuality tv stars virtually at all times get a paycheck — and it could be larger than you suppose. In 2021, Jason Tartick launched a “Buying and selling Secrets and techniques” podcast, throughout which he’s centered on “break[ing] the stigma that we shouldn’t […]

Absent from this yr’s occasions, nevertheless, was 16-time champion Joey Chestnut, who was barred after signing an endorsement take care of Unattainable Meals, the plant-based meat firm. Patrick Bertoletti gained as an alternative with 58 sizzling canines in 10 minutes.

Preserve scrolling for every thing to learn about Sudo following her massive win:

How Did Miki Sudo Enter the Aggressive Consuming Circuit?

Sudo gained the ladies’s championship on the Nathan’s Scorching Canine Consuming Contest yearly from 2014 to 2020 after unseating Sonya Thomas, who was beforehand the winner for the reason that competitors’s 2011 inception. Earlier than getting into the world of sizzling canine consuming, Sudo acquired her begin in a 2013 pho consuming contest.

Sudo — who’s presently learning to turn into a dental hygienist — turned Main League Consuming’s top-ranked feminine aggressive eater in 2014 earlier than reaching the highest three the next yr. She additionally holds 4 world information in Kimchi, Hotdish, ice cream and sizzling canines.

In response to Sudo, her choice to turn into knowledgeable aggressive eater began on a whim.

“I’ve at all times been one to attempt new issues and at all times down for journey, so I simply type of determined to offer it a attempt to I plugged away,” Sudo instructed Newsweek in July 2023 about how she entered her first contest out of curiosity. “I completed this problem, after which they put me up on a billboard and so they began getting requests to do different challenges. As soon as I noticed that there was a aggressive circuit, that’s when my aggressive streak actually acquired the perfect of me. Right here I’m, over 10 years later.”

Associated: Stars’ Viral Meals Moments

In terms of delicacies, everyone seems to be entitled to their very own tastes. For celebrities, nevertheless, their relationship with meals will go viral if deemed out of the strange sufficient — or simply plain out of contact. Kendall Jenner made headlines and impressed numerous memes when she awkwardly chopped up a cucumber on a Might 2022 […]

Has Miki Sudo Each Skipped the Scorching Canine Consuming Contest in Coney Island?

The one yr Sudo didn’t compete was 2021 as a result of she was 37 weeks pregnant together with her son. She nonetheless attended the recent canine consuming contest as a commentator for ESPN and went on to win for the eighth time the next yr.

How Did Miki Sudo Discover Love within the Aggressive Consuming World?

Sudo shares son Max with husband Nick Wehry — who can also be a aggressive eater.

“We prefer to say we didn’t select aggressive consuming, aggressive consuming selected us,” Sudo instructed ABC in July 2024. “I met the love of my life and we’ve a lovely son collectively.”

The couple first met when Sudo launched herself and requested him to take an image on the health club the place they have been understanding earlier than an consuming competitors. One yr later, the duo reconnected when a mutual pal advised they struggle courting.

“I believed she wouldn’t give me the time of day!” Wehry, who’s ranked No. 4 in aggressive consuming worldwide, added in 2024. “However happily she did, and quick ahead to now.”

Wehry opened up about his personal accomplishments, including, “I used to be a aggressive bodybuilder for about 10 years and when that stopped I wanted one other outlet. My urge for food was a working joke and anyone stated, ‘You’ll be able to increase cash for charity, get free meals, and win cash.’ I’m in, I’m so in!”

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

How Does Miki Sudo Prepare for the Annual Occasion?

“I prefer to maintain myself, and for me, that features a variety of cardio as a result of it helps me construct up my tolerance, particularly for exerting all that vitality outdoors below the New York solar,” Sudo instructed Newsweek in 2023. “Typically, I simply attempt to maintain my well being total.”

Sudo famous on the time that she was attempting to excellent her strategy, including, “I’m simply type of tweaking my method to hopefully put up a better quantity as a result of I don’t like my private file. It’s only a very arbitrary type of quantity. I’d prefer to hit 50. Actually, I don’t even wish to dangle it up till I get to that fifty mark, and I don’t see why I couldn’t.”

Associated: Celebs Making an attempt Strange Meals for the First Time

Celebrities aren’t at all times similar to Us. Whereas cereal and milk and strawberries are pretty frequent kitchen staples, some stars have gone many years with out ever giving them a attempt. For instance, Kylie Jenner’s first foray with cereal and milk occurred in September 2018 when the entrepreneurial actuality star was 21 years previous. Although cereal and milk […]

What Different Achievements Has Miki Sudo Completed?

Over time, Sudo has competed in contests involving pies, desserts, chili, shrimp cocktails, turkey, gumbo, pasta, pumpkins, buffalo wings, tamales, tacos and extra.