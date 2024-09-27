Mike Weir’s International team in deep trouble at Presidents Cup

What’s French for, “Can we now have a mulligan?”

Article content material

The Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal is simply underway, but additionally almost over following a 5-0 sweep in Day 1 by Jim Furyk’s Crew U.S.A.

“It clearly didn’t go our method in any respect at the moment,” stated Worldwide veteran Adam Scott. “We’re now in a very powerful spot, however fortunately there’s tomorrow.”

It’s simply the third opening-round sweep at a Presidents Cup and captain Mike Weir’s Internationals have a mountain to climb in the event that they wish to keep away from dropping to 1-13-1 within the occasion’s 30-year historical past.

“We’re clearly on the street, the final couple street video games have been shut,” Amerian Patrick Cantlay stated. “I feel it’s an enormous assertion.”

The four-ball session scoreboard was predominantly Crew U.S.A. purple for many of Thursday, however early Worldwide hopes have been buoyed by the opening group Jason Day and Ben An who received the primary gap towards Crew U.S.A.’s Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.