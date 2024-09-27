Mike Weir’s International team in deep trouble at Presidents Cup

Article content material
What’s French for, “Can we now have a mulligan?”
The Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal is simply underway, but additionally almost over following a 5-0 sweep in Day 1 by Jim Furyk’s Crew U.S.A.
“It clearly didn’t go our method in any respect at the moment,” stated Worldwide veteran Adam Scott. “We’re now in a very powerful spot, however fortunately there’s tomorrow.”
It’s simply the third opening-round sweep at a Presidents Cup and captain Mike Weir’s Internationals have a mountain to climb in the event that they wish to keep away from dropping to 1-13-1 within the occasion’s 30-year historical past.
“We’re clearly on the street, the final couple street video games have been shut,” Amerian Patrick Cantlay stated. “I feel it’s an enormous assertion.”
The four-ball session scoreboard was predominantly Crew U.S.A. purple for many of Thursday, however early Worldwide hopes have been buoyed by the opening group Jason Day and Ben An who received the primary gap towards Crew U.S.A.’s Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.
Seems, that was a great because it acquired for the Internationals who led for simply 10 holes in comparison with 61 for Crew U.S.A.
“Actuality is, it wasn’t an important day, but it surely’s like the primary interval of a hockey sport the best way I take a look at it,” captain Mike Weir stated. “You’re down, however there’s an extended approach to go.”
Day 2 is foursomes, in any other case referred to as alternate-shot, which has traditionally been Crew U.S.A’s most dominant format.
Is it too early to drag the goalie?
THURSDAY SCORES
Schauffele & Finau 1 UP Day & An
Morikawa & Theegala 1 UP Scott & Lee
Scheffler & Henley 3 & 2 Im & Kim
Clark & Bradley 2 UP Pendrith & Bezuidenhout
Cantlay & Burns 2 & 1 Matsuyama & Conners
FRIDAY MATCHES
1:05 p.m. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im
1:19 p.m. Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith
1:33 p.m. Max Homa/Brian Harman vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day
1:47 p.m. Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes
2:01 p.m. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley vs. Si Woo Kim/Ben An
Sitting out for US: Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley
Sitting out for Worldwide: Min Woo Lee, Tom Kim
