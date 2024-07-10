Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz to return for new film

Shrek’s long-awaited return has been confirmed, with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all set to return for the lovable inexperienced ogre’s first movie for 16 years.

A plotline for the film is but to be revealed, however Myers will play the title character, Diaz will voice Shrek’s spouse Princess Fiona and Murphy will return as sidekick Donkey.

Saying the information, DreamWorks Animation mentioned on X: “Not too Far, Far Away… Shrek 5 is coming to theatres on July 1 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.”

The primary movie was launched again in 2001, and gained the primary Oscar for greatest animated function movie.

It was an enormous hit for DreamWorks, making $487m worldwide on the field workplace.

Shrek 2 was launched in 2004, Shrek The Third got here out in 2007, and Shrek Ceaselessly After hit cinemas in 2010.

Shrek 5 will in truth be the seventh movie within the wider franchise, after Antonio Banderas’ character had two spin-off movies – Puss In Boots and Puss In Boots: The Final Want.

It’s unknown whether or not Banderas might be again for Shrek 5.

Murphy hinted in an interview with Collider final month that Donkey is also getting his personal spin-off film.

He additionally mentioned work on Shrek 5 began “months in the past”.

“I recorded the primary act, and we’ll be doing it this 12 months, we’ll end it up,” he mentioned.

“Shrek is popping out and Donkey’s gonna have his personal film.”