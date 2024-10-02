‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Wears Skates for 1st Time in 28 Years

A beloved Mighty Geese star is lastly able to hit the ice after practically 30 years.

On Sunday, September 28, baby star Shaun Weiss shared a sequence of images on Instagram documenting his triumphant return to hockey (or at the very least the movie-friendly sort), posing within the iconic black, inexperienced, yellow and purple Geese jersey of the early ‘90s.

“Final time I skated was the ultimate day of filming D3,” the actor captioned the nostalgic submit. “It’s like driving a motorbike. With bones which have aged 30 years.”

Weiss, 45, went on to thank sponsor FunkAway for, as he wrote, giving him a “cause to lace up.”

In one other Instagram submit, the clearly-proud actor posed in full goalie gear, pads and all, opting to put on a hat as a substitute of a goalie masks.

“After 30 years … Like driving a motorbike,” Weiss captioned the submit.

For the uninitiated, Weiss performed beloved goalie Greg Goldberg in all three movies of the wildly profitable Mighty Geese franchise. Within the movies, Goldberg begins out as a lovable, albeit barely lazy, risk-averse and all-around apathetic character who over time learns confidence and the worth of arduous work with the assistance of his coach, Gordon Bombay (performed by Emilio Estevez).

Weiss can also be recognized for his position in Disney’s Heavyweights, a brief visitor look within the cult-hit NBC sequence Freaks and Greeks and a 2018 look as a faculty bus driver within the comedy Drillbit Taylor.

As soon as a break-out star, Weiss fell out of the highlight after a battle with substance abuse and a sequence of arrests. In 2017, the actor was sentenced to 150 days in jail after he was arrested for petty theft for the second time. Weiss solely served 12 days resulting from “overcrowding,” TMZ reported on the time, and he was arrested 5 days later for possession of a managed substance.

In 2018, Weiss made headlines once more when he was arrested for public intoxication and regarded unrecognizable in his mug shot.

Weiss discovered a technique to get wholesome and clear, nonetheless, and in 2022 celebrated the two-year anniversary of his resolution to get sober on Instagram, sharing {a photograph} of his California driver’s license picture from when he was fighting substance abuse subsequent to a more moderen driver’s license of a more healthy, happier (and clearly hockey-ready) Weiss.

Followers of the ’90s franchise have been fast to present the actor his flowers within the remark part of his most up-to-date submit, with one writing, “Quack quack quack!!!!! It’s GOLDBERG the GOALIE!!!!!!!!!!”

“Hessssss baaaaaaccckkkkkkk!!!” one other fan wrote. “Now we’d like you to do a heavyweights reboot with Ben Stiller.”