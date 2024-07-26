MicroStrategy and Bitcoin Magazine Launch “Bitcoin for Corporations” at The Bitcoin Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MicroStrategy and Bitcoin Journal Launch “Bitcoin for Firms” at The Bitcoin Convention

Nashville, Tennessee – July 25, 2024 – In a major transfer to additional drive company Bitcoin adoption, Bitcoin Journal and MicroStrategy have introduced the launch of Bitcoin for Firms. This strategic partnership goals to offer complete sources and academic content material to company leaders, underscoring a joint dedication to fostering Bitcoin adoption and training on a world scale. The announcement was made dwell by Michael Saylor, Co-founder and Govt Chairman of MicroStrategy, on the dwell desk through the 2024 Bitcoin Convention.

Bitcoin for Firms leverages the mixed strengths of Bitcoin Journal and MicroStrategy to create a complete useful resource and networking hub for corporations in all walks of their Bitcoin journeys. MicroStrategy has already paved the best way for enterprise adoption by integrating a Bitcoin for Firms monitor into their broader MicroStrategy World convention collection.

This collaboration will develop on that initiative with a co-branded net platform providing curated content material, newsletters, and success tales from {industry} leaders who’ve carried out company Bitcoin methods. The platform can even present sensible instruments and academic supplies tailor-made to C-Stage executives, together with a structured outreach program and VIP entry to annual in-person conferences.

“We’re thrilled to companion with MicroStrategy to launch Bitcoin for Firms,” stated Mike Germano, President of Bitcoin Journal. “This collaboration seamlessly aligns with our mission to coach and empower Bitcoiners. In increasing this mission to firms, we couldn’t ask for higher companions to hitch forces with than MicroStrategy.”

Michael Saylor, Co-founder and Govt Chairman of MicroStrategy, added, “The ‘Bitcoin for Firms’ initiative is a major step in the direction of accelerating company Bitcoin adoption. By combining our experience, sources and attain, together with Bitcoin Journal we goal to create a sturdy platform that educates and helps firms in implementing Bitcoin methods.”

Bitcoin for Firms provides varied membership tiers, together with Govt Associate, Premier Member, and Trade Member, every with distinctive advantages comparable to unique strategic content material, grasp class inclusion, and VIP occasion entry. This complete construction goals to cater to totally different ranges of curiosity and engagement, guaranteeing a large attain and influence.

For extra data on Bitcoin for Firms, please go to b.tc/firms.

About Bitcoin Journal

Bitcoin Journal, the world’s first publication protecting Bitcoin, serves its worldwide readership with progressive concepts, breaking information, and world influence on the intersection of finance, expertise, and Bitcoin. Working from Nashville, Tennessee, Bitcoin Journal is printed by BTC Media. For the most recent in Bitcoin information, go to BitcoinMagazine.com.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) considers itself the world’s first Bitcoin improvement firm. We’re a publicly-traded working firm dedicated to the continued improvement of the Bitcoin community via our actions within the monetary markets, advocacy and expertise innovation. As an working enterprise, we’re in a position to make use of cashflows in addition to proceeds from fairness and debt financings to build up bitcoin, which serves as our major treasury reserve asset. We additionally develop and supply industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software program that promotes our imaginative and prescient of Intelligence In every single place™, and are utilizing our software program improvement capabilities to develop bitcoin functions. We imagine that the mix of our working construction, bitcoin technique and concentrate on expertise innovation supplies a novel alternative for worth creation. For extra details about MicroStrategy, go to www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Integrated in the USA and sure different international locations. Different product and firm names talked about herein often is the emblems of their respective homeowners.

—

For additional data or to schedule an interview, please contact George Mekhail at [email protected].