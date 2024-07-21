Microsoft Outage Draws Criticism From Crypto Community, Is Shiba Inu The Answer?

The group behind Shiba Inu not too long ago took a swipe at Microsoft, one of many largest corporations on the planet. Microsoft simply had the most important IT outage in historical past on Friday, July 19. Companies all over the world had been grappling with a shutdown on account of a Microsoft shutdown that occurred from a glitch. The outage got here by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity platform which skilled a difficulty throughout a software program replace. This interruption affected important sectors and companies, together with the London Inventory Change, airways, banks, and medical doctors’ workplaces.

George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, asserts that the issue has been recognized and an answer has been applied. Nevertheless, the crash delivered to gentle one of many points surrounding centralized cloud infrastructure. If something, it confirmed how main companies and day by day actions of customers all all over the world are on the mercy of some centralized programs.

Alternatively, it highlighted one of many benefits of decentralized programs like blockchain networks. This was not too long ago highlighted on social media platform X, with the Shiba Inu group making a comparability between Home windows and the Shibarium community.

Home windows Wants A Reboot, Can Shiba Inu Do Higher?

In response to a social media put up on X, the official Shiba Inu account made a comment in regards to the want for a reboot of the Home windows working system. The put up featured a screenshot exhibiting a Home windows crash web page, alluding to the latest international crash that affected many Home windows customers and companies. This incident drew consideration to the reliability problems with the Home windows working system.

In distinction, the put up emphasised the soundness and reliability of the Shibarium community. Moreover, the account famous that the Shibarium community then again, by no means skips a beat. “Good factor @ShibariumNet by no means skips a beat,” the put up stated.

This assertion underscores Shibarium’s constant efficiency and reliability, even on days it processed thousands and thousands of transactions. By highlighting this distinction, the Shiba Inu account is boasting about Shibarium’s superiority. This comparability means that customers and builders would possibly discover it extra useful to deploy their tasks on the Shibarium community, given its observe report of stability and resilience.

General, the put up not solely criticizes the latest points confronted by Home windows but additionally serves as a promotional message for the Shibarium community. On the time of writing, Shiba Inu is buying and selling at $0.00001787 and is up by 4.5% prior to now 24 hours.

Many Bitcoin and cryptocurrency customers have additionally identified that, regardless of the widespread financial institution outages brought on by the crash, cryptocurrencies continued to function with out interruption. Bitcoin, as an illustration, even skyrocketed previous the $66,000 mark throughout the crash.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com